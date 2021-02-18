Editorial: No price gouging

With winter storms can come scams and sky-high prices. But since the commonwealth is under a state of emergency, Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes have kicked in.

That law, enacted in 2004, is designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during the 30-day period following such a declaration. In anticipation of the recent icy weather, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Feb. 11.

The Anti-Price Gouging Act covers items such as water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services, according to the office of Attorney General Mark Herring, which oversees enforcement of the law.

How do you know a price is over the top? If it “grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster,” Herring’s office said in a statement.

It’s bad enough if a huge tree branch crushes your car or if you have to pitch food because of an extended power outage. But you shouldn’t suffer the added injury of being fleeced during a time of distress.