Editorial: Northern Virginia's rise is good for rural Virginia — maybe

Keep in mind that these rankings don’t take into account Amazon’s decision to build its vaunted HQ2 in Arlington — these rankings are based on what is, not what will be. That suggests that as Amazon builds out Washington only will continue to rise. As far back as 1994, The Washington Post wrote that Washington metropolitan area had a chance to become “Silicon Valley East.” For those who thought that was fanciful then, welcome to now.

Here’s why Northern Virginia’s rocket-ride to global status is good for Southwest and Southside Virginia — but also how it might not be.

First, rural Virginia has a vested interest in the economic health of Northern Virginia, whether we realize it or not. We like to think we have a strong independent spirit and while we might have that spirit, the fiscal reality is that rural Virginia is on the dole. The state of Virginia provides most of our school funding — up to 65% of the costs in Scott County, up to 64% in Buena Vista, still somewhere north of 50% in others.