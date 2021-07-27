Editorial: Now comes blame for state mental hospital crisis

Today’s massive crisis in Virginia’s state mental hospital system occurred on Gov. Ralph Northam’s watch.
Now a former official has directly blamed the Northam administration for not listening to warnings years before the crisis escalated.
It’s the latest in a long saga of difficulties for the state’s mental behavioral health system.
Earlier this month, Virginia’s commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services halted civil admissions to five of the state’s eight public mental hospitals because of staffing and related concerns; another facility that remained open is operating at less than 38% capacity because it doesn’t have enough staff to care for more patients.
Commissioner Alison Land did not ask Northam’s permission for the drastic move, although she could be considered a member of his administration.
The criticism blaming the administration came from a former interim commissioner.
Dr. Jack Barber — a professional who has spent more than 30 years working in Virginia’s mental health system, some of that time in Staunton — says he told his replacement three years ago that failure to fix the system’s deep problems would cause even more serious difficulties down the road.
“For me, and no doubt others who dedicated the bulk of their careers to [the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services], the neglect of the hospitals and its consequences are distressing and demoralizing,” Barber said in an email message to Dr. Dan Carey, state secretary of health and human resources, on July 15.
“Honestly, I am amazed at the lack of accountability for you and the administration for the cascade of decisions and actions that led to this point,” Barber said to Carey.
Now, Carey replaced Barber three years ago — which is why Barber would have been briefing his replacement. That commissioner, Dr. Hughes Melton, died in August 2019 from injuries received in a car crash in Augusta County. Carey then appointed Land to the position.
But the General Assembly also bears some responsibility.
“We’re already on fire — and the fire is going to get hotter,” Barber told lawmakers four years ago, per The Times-Dispatch.
Barber then proposed to restructure the state’s system of financing public mental health care. His plan would have shifted more funds from institutions to community-based care — something that has been a long-term goal for Virginia and that politicians, advocates and many in the public have said they support.
Despite this, funding for community mental health never has been able to match the need, and Barber’s proposal stalled.
Still, “it absolutely still needs to be done,” said state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath — another of the legislators heavily involved in mental health policy.
Carey acknowledged that Barber has been “a passionate advocate for Virginians in the mental health and behavioral health system for years,” adding, “I’m grateful for his service and commitment.”
He pointed out that the governor and legislature will be meeting next month to discuss more funding for mental health — money that is available through federal pandemic relief funds.
Beyond that, the General Assembly will have a surprise surplus of $2.6 billion to allocate when it meets early next year, and mental health is a candidate for some of that money. The governor devises a proposed budget, which usually is made public in early December; the legislature takes up the proposal the following month.
Pay boosts or other mechanisms to improve staffing are the immediate critical need, but beyond that the governor and lawmakers must grapple with the issue of community care.
A shift to community care has been the official policy since the national deinstitutionalization movement of the 1970s, but Virginia never has found a way to translate that policy ideal into a truly effective system.
This is the first of a two-part editorial.
— The Daily Progress, Charlottesville