Editorial: Now is the time for Virginia to expand its overseas opportunities

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) kept virtual trade missions going during the pandemic. Southeast Asia (May 10-14) and Colombia (May 24-28) are the most recent iterations, and both regions present chances for commonwealth companies to grow, in areas such as health care.

A VEDP flyer explains that the Southeast Asia engagement consists of six “major countries” — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — with a combined population of 582 million people and a gross domestic product of $3 trillion. The region’s consumers are young (a median age of roughly 30 years old) and its middle class is expected to add 50 million people by 2022.

That emerging population likely will spur “greater demand for quality health services and medical products,” VEDP adds. Vietnam and the Philippines import more than 90% of their medical devices. Thailand is looking for contract manufacturing opportunities, while Singapore is all-in on research and development for digital health care solutions. And overall, the pandemic has sparked higher demand in Southeast Asia for personal protective equipment, testing technologies, telemedicine and other services.