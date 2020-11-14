Editorial: Now is the time to assess lessons learned during this historic year of voting

The data is a defining moment for democracy. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, turnout soared in the 2020 elections.

According to a visual created by The Washington Post, as of Friday morning, almost 65% of eligible voters cast ballots, with more votes still to count. With estimates of roughly 160 million votes nationwide, that figure would be a record-high, and the turnout rate could be the highest in more than a century.

Virginia is among the states with the most robust turnout, approaching 72% as of this writing. The Post projected a final turnout of 74.1% in the commonwealth, eclipsing the record of 67% set in 2008.

What separates Virginia from the rest of the map? There is little respite in our electoral calendar. The commonwealth is among the handful of states holding key elections in 2021. With the coronavirus pandemic potentially still upon us, now is the time to assess lessons learned during this historic year of voting.

***