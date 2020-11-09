Editorial: On the anniversary of Kristallnacht, we need to recall, remember and act

Dr. Limor Glazer Schwam is a symbol of the American dream.
For three decades, she has been an active Richmonder as a podiatrist, a teacher of podiatric surgery and a member of numerous professional boards and efforts in the Jewish community. She and her husband, Gary, have raised two daughters and succeeded through hard work — and remembering where they came from.
On Sunday, Glazer Schwam stood before a socially distant crowd of roughly 50 people at the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery in Henrico County. On the anniversary of Kristallnacht — Nov 9-10, 1938; the night of broken glass and a harbinger of worse years to come — she shared how the Holocaust tore apart both sides of her family. Her courage to tell her story is a reminder of the need to recall, remember and act.
“What is our part?” Glazer Schwam said. “To keep their stories alive; invest in Jewish historical education; behave and live as if my family members are your family members because they are.”
At Auschwitz, seven pages of “Glazer” names are among the dead. Her father’s Polish family was decimated by gunshots and gas chambers, and only a toddler at the time, he was among the few to safely escape to Israel. Her mother was a baby in Romania during Kristallnacht, when Nazi fury broke out against Jews throughout Germany and Europe. All told, roughly 100 Jews were killed; 30,000 were rounded up and sent to concentration camps; thousands of Jewish homes and businesses were destroyed; and hundreds of synagogues were burnt, ruining thousands of priceless Torah scrolls.
Glazer Schwam’s parents escaped the persecution that killed 6 million Jews during the Holocaust. In 1963, 25 years after Kristallnacht, they and her brother made it to America for further education.
Ten months after their arrival to the United States, Glazer Schwam was born. She grew up in New York City, with friends, neighbors and holidays, characterized by “life, and song and the American Dream,” she said. Her parents worked hard to save their money, juggling evening jobs so their kids could go to college.
“There was also a secret part that wasn’t so great, but not allowed to be discussed — ever: being in a family of memories of horrors in the Holocaust,” Glazer Schwam said.
Glazer Schwam recalled how her mother’s face would turn white at the sound of any ambulances, fire engines or police cars. Glazer Schwam eventually learned that sirens were a trigger of childhood pains — air raids during which her mother constantly threw up.
The trauma persisted. After she finished podiatric medical school some 20 years later, Glazer Schwam took her mom and two toddlers to Theatre IV on Broad Street in Richmond to see “The Sound of Music.” During the show, a large swastika flag appeared, sending her mother out of the building in a hysterical state, she said.
“We will never know what my mother drags around in her memories her entire life,” Glazer Schwam said. “She refuses to discuss her life at wartime. The damage was never addressed.”
Richmond has a special role in the effort to remember, recall and act in response to the horrors experienced by Glazer Schwam’s family and countless others. In November 1955, the New American Jewish Club of Richmond, a group of immigrants and survivors, came together to build a memorial for 200 family members who had died.
Capt. Alex Keisch — Holocaust refugee, chair of the Kristallnacht planning committee and host of Sunday’s program — said recent research efforts have determined the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery is the first of its kind in North America. Emek Sholom means “Valley of Peace” and the site continues to serve that purpose today, with names of 463 murdered family members inscribed on its wall. During Sunday’s ceremony, six candles also were lit to honor the 6 million others lost.
“Why do we gather here, each year, on the Sunday nearest the anniversary of Kristallnacht?” Keisch asked the crowd. “Certainly, it is to honor the memory of our loved ones whose names appear on the walls behind me. They have no graves and were murdered in Europe for their faith. But also, we gather here because we must remember so such a tragedy never happens, never again, ever, to any people, anywhere in the world.”
Amid a trying pandemic and a polarized time in our world’s civic discourse, no one could see the facial expressions of the attendees under their masks. But in unison, they concluded the event by placing stones on the memorial wall. It’s a symbol to anyone who passes by that someone who loved these people and whose graves are unknown has remembered them.
“We are a people that gather,” said Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond. “We are a people of a community and we always have been.”
When we embrace community, we do more than recall and remember. We act.
— Chris Gentilviso