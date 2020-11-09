Editorial: On the anniversary of Kristallnacht, we need to recall, remember and act

Dr. Limor Glazer Schwam is a symbol of the American dream.

For three decades, she has been an active Richmonder as a podiatrist, a teacher of podiatric surgery and a member of numerous professional boards and efforts in the Jewish community. She and her husband, Gary, have raised two daughters and succeeded through hard work — and remembering where they came from.

On Sunday, Glazer Schwam stood before a socially distant crowd of roughly 50 people at the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery in Henrico County. On the anniversary of Kristallnacht — Nov 9-10, 1938; the night of broken glass and a harbinger of worse years to come — she shared how the Holocaust tore apart both sides of her family. Her courage to tell her story is a reminder of the need to recall, remember and act.

“What is our part?” Glazer Schwam said. “To keep their stories alive; invest in Jewish historical education; behave and live as if my family members are your family members because they are.”