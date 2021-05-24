Editorial: One year after George Floyd’s death, Richmond still seeks closure and change

To deny the oppression perpetuated by that vision is to deny the experience of Robert Leon Bacon and others. In a Dec. 2, 1955, letter to Gov. Thomas Stanley posted by the Library of Virginia and referenced by Levin, Bacon spoke of the treachery that came with being Black and walking along Monument Avenue:

“Virginia is no place for a colored citizen like me to live in. I am denied many rights and privileges by law that I should have. Virginia is the home of presidents but it is not the home of democracy. It is the home of white supremacy. The colored people (most of them) can hardly live decently in the South.

“I cannot go on Monument Ave. and visit a white girl from fear of being ‘lynched’ or beaten up or arrested or electrocuted. But let some white guy come around on Second Street and nothing is done about it.”

A copy of the 1969 nomination form to add the Monument Avenue Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places exposes further rhetoric that has to be re-examined in the context of today’s Richmond: