Editorial: Opinions matter — Ours, yours and theirs

We don’t endorse candidates for political office. Instead, we focus on issues-based commentary, providing our insight and analysis, as well as contributions from newsmakers, columnists and readers. Our job is to give you as much information as possible to help you make choices and stay informed.

Every day, we seek to present a robust section that engages our readers on Virginia public policy issues and the search for solutions. Vital to that are contributions from our readers and policymakers, as well as our staff and syndicated columnists. In addition to our daily print edition, we have an active digital presence on richmond.com under the Opinions section and on Twitter: @RTDOpinions

We receive hundreds of submissions a week, through columns by contributors (called op-eds), Letters to the Editor and Your 2 Cents. Our weekly challenge is figuring out how to fit the jigsaw puzzle pieces of opinions into our two daily pages and our three-page Sunday Commentary section.

Space is limited, so we have to be judicious with our selections and try to cover as many angles as possible. Except for syndicated pieces, anything we publish must be exclusive to the RTD.