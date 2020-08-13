Editorial: Orra Langhorne still speaks to us

She was given four names at birth and acquired a fifth one by marriage, which means that the name of Orra Henderson Moore Gray Langhorne takes up more space than most when it comes to listing the names of important figures in Virginia history.
However, she takes up less space in our historical memory than she should. The official history of Virginia that many of us were taught in school had little to say about women, other than Pocahontas and, sometimes, Mary Ingles Draper of pioneer fame.
The Virginia Women’s Monument dedicated this past year in Capitol Square set out to rectify that in a statuary kind of way, but even then Langhorne was relegated to the runner-up status — not an actual statue, but a listing on the accompanying Wall of Honor.
Our purpose here today isn’t to quibble with ratings and rankings, but to take a closer look at Langhorne — a figure from Virginia’s history who still speaks to us today, if only we bother to listen.
She was born Orra Henderson Moore Gray in Rockingham County in 1841. Her father, Algernon Gray, was a figure of some importance in the county, as evidenced by his election to the Virginia Convention of 1861 that assembled to debate secession. Gray originally opposed secession but later changed his mind on the grounds that his constituents were clamoring to leave the Union.
Algernon Gray himself appears through the musty lens of history to have been conflicted on the subject. The Dictionary of Virginia Biography says that he was a slaveholder who “may have emancipated some of the family slaves” and during the Civil War “lived for part of the time in Baltimore,” which suggests that he was not an ardent Confederate.
Historically, it’s important to remember that there was a considerable amount of Unionist sentiment west of the Blue Ridge, which makes it curious that those are some of the communities where the Confederate flag is most prevalent today.
The Dictionary of Virginia Biography also tells us that the family was “prosperous and well-educated family with liberal views,” which set them apart in many ways. Young Orra was sent to Hollins Institute — today Hollins University, then one of the few opportunities in Virginia for women to receive a higher education. While Algernon Gray moved (fled?) to Baltimore during the war, his daughter remained in Harrisonburg, caring for sick and wounded soldiers. In 1871 — at what then was considered the spinsterly age of 30 — she married a blind businessman from Lynchburg to become Orra Henderson Moore Gray Langhorne, or, as she became better known, Orra Langhorne.
Throughout the rest of the 1800s, Langhorne was a frequent writer and political activist. What’s even more noteworthy — and, sadly, still relevant today — is what she wrote about. She mostly was interested in what the Virginia Dictionary of Biography describes as “racial reconciliation and educational opportunities for African Americans.” She did more than write; she used her influence to get the children of her family’s former slaves admitted to Hampton Institute, today Hampton University.
Virginia did not move straight from Reconstruction to repression. There was a brief period in the 1880s when Virginia was on a more progressive course. Under the Readjusters (a local variant of Republicans), Virginia opened Black schools, appointed Blacks to state office and passed landmark civil rights legislation. Langhorne very much was in tune with that era — which abruptly ended when conservative Democrats won a series of state elections and began rolling back as much of that progress as they could.
It was during that era of retrenchment that Confederate monuments started going up, a visible reminder of who was in charge. Langhorne was at odds with that Virginia. She once wrote: “As time goes on, we may hope that old prejudices and animosities will be forgotten. Why should we see with dead men’s eyes? The venerable past is past.”
The other issue that animated Langhorne was women’s suffrage. In 1880, she asked the Virginia General Assembly to allow women to vote. It declined, but that refusal only made Langhorne a more energetic suffragist.
In 1893, she founded the Virginia Suffrage Society. In 1894, she was back before the General Assembly to make the more limited case that women who owned property should be allowed to vote. In 1896, she testified before a U.S. Senate committee on the subject of why women should be allowed to vote. She did not make much headway, of course, but was optimistic that someday the cause would prevail.
Langhorne did not live to see that day. She passed away at age 63 in 1904, leaving money in her will for a future campaign for what became the 19th Amendment. Today, scholars quote her work as they try to understand how that era was more complex than the history books often suggest. And today we still ask what she asked: “Why should we see with dead men’s eyes?”
