Editorial: Our laws have to keep pace with virtual learning

When Gov. Ralph Northam closed Virginia schools on March 23 for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year due to COVID-19, the decision ushered in a new education era that might outlast the contagion.
The novel coronavirus quickly placed school leaders across the commonwealth into novel territory with digital policymaking. By June 1, when the debate over fall reopening was percolating, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) had a list of 130 frequently asked questions (FAQs). It’s a substantial learning curve that still is going strong.
Question 10 still stands out: “What happens to student learning now that schools are closed for the rest of the year?” In October, some buildings remain shuttered and no division is back to normal. VDOE issued guidance “to help divisions execute plans to continue instruction, while ensuring students are served equitably, regardless of income level, access to technology, English learner status or [s]pecial needs. This includes options for virtual learning, additional instruction through summer programming and integrating instruction into coursework next year.”
The depth of these FAQs looks awfully different than the stiffness of the Administrative Code of Virginia. Our laws have to keep pace with virtual learning.
Under Title 8 (Education), Agency 20 (State Board of Education), Chapter 131 enumerates “regulations establishing standards for accrediting public schools” and Section 150 — “standard school year and school day” — naturally was upended by the coronavirus.
“The standard school year shall be 180 instructional days or 990 instructional hours.”
What is “standard” in day 223 of a pandemic? What are “days” and “hours” when Thursday at 3 p.m. is indistinguishable from Friday at 9 a.m.?
“The standard school day, including passing time for class changes and excluding breaks for meals, shall average a minimum of five and one-half instructional hours for students in grades 1 through 12 and a minimum of three hours for kindergarten.”
What is “standard” when “class changes” for remote students involve the same chair and Zoom screen? What is “standard” about in-person students attending on alternating days? What is “average” when connections drop off for families on borrowed equipment?
“Recess may be included in the calculation of required instructional hours for elementary school, provided that recess does not exceed 15% of the required instructional hours.”
What is 15% of 40-plus hours of virtual learning, with parents (and teachers) juggling jobs, children in multiple grade levels and child care for toddlers? How do teachers track instructional hours — and execute material — with dozens of faces and emails all pinging at once?
Everyone is working around the clock. No one is meeting at the same time. VDOE’s “supporting virtual teaching” guidance outlines some current measures that our laws might have to adapt to beyond COVID-19.
The webpage starts with a detailed distinction between “synchronous learning” — the live teaching and engagement resembling in-person schooling — and “asynchronous learning,” the independent settings that mirror homework, or watching educational TV on demand at home.
Each modality poses opportunities and challenges. But if asynchronous learning continues postpandemic, are hours and days the best measure without the toll of a bell to change classes, or rows of desks and chairs in a classroom?
Then, VDOE guidance moves to how to prepare students for success. Like in-person learning, “setting expectations” is identified as a critical first step in online teaching. But then, there are newfangled obstacles:
- “Information regarding appropriate behaviors in virtual settings.” In real terms, that could mean the evasive “mute” or “video” buttons, simultaneous questions from students and parents, or appropriate dress codes and settings other than pajamas in bed.
- “Information and training to promote digital citizenship and academic integrity.” A teacher’s ability to see students’ problem-solving skills over their shoulders is not the same as a parent or sibling or internet resource helping with classwork in real time.
- “Information on effective communication with the teacher to include designated times when teachers are available for help or office hours.” Teachers already were managing email and phone requests. But the loss of engagement in person means more screen time responding to emails, entering data to facilitate digital applications and less face time.
The old laws were written at an easier time, and so were the FAQs. Nothing in writing can capture the new realities students, families, educators and school divisions are facing right now.
There is no timeline on the end of the pandemic or a vaccine that restores previous life in school. There is no discounting the many lessons learned from this unwanted, unexpected transition.
But we won’t just U-turn back to the way things were. Our laws have to keep pace with virtual learning. At least some of it likely is here to stay — not just because of the pandemic, but because of the technology — and forthcoming budget hurdles — that only keep getting tougher.
— Chris Gentilviso