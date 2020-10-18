Editorial: Our laws have to keep pace with virtual learning

When Gov. Ralph Northam closed Virginia schools on March 23 for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year due to COVID-19, the decision ushered in a new education era that might outlast the contagion.

The novel coronavirus quickly placed school leaders across the commonwealth into novel territory with digital policymaking. By June 1, when the debate over fall reopening was percolating, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) had a list of 130 frequently asked questions (FAQs). It’s a substantial learning curve that still is going strong.

Question 10 still stands out: “What happens to student learning now that schools are closed for the rest of the year?” In October, some buildings remain shuttered and no division is back to normal. VDOE issued guidance “to help divisions execute plans to continue instruction, while ensuring students are served equitably, regardless of income level, access to technology, English learner status or [s]pecial needs. This includes options for virtual learning, additional instruction through summer programming and integrating instruction into coursework next year.”