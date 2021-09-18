Editorial: Our response to COVID is about the overall stability of our health care system

As of Sept. 10, there were issues with ventilators, gloves, gowns, surgical masks, laboratory reagents, collection tubes and more. Much of those disruptions were due to spikes in demand, but some products were in short supply due to manufacturing compliance issues or shortages/discontinuations of various parts and accessories.

No matter what caused these products to land on the FDA’s list, every Virginian should recognize the fact that vaccines do more than protect us from COVID. They also are a safeguard for supply chains that deliver critical resources for any procedure in a doctor’s office or a hospital operating room.

And finally, we should be wary of how COVID affects overall health care costs. This month, the American Academy of Actuaries released an issue brief discussing drivers of change for 2022 health insurance premiums.

The document explains that the uncertainty posed by the pandemic continues to affect how rates get calculated. As waves of COVID transmission fluctuate in different regions of the country, hospital utilization subsequently varies, too. The need for vaccine boosters, the increased use of telemedicine, and the difference between patients who chose to seek or delay care also can affect costs.