Editorial: Parents' tip line a thorn for teachers and PTA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new email tip line for parents to cry foul anytime they believe something offensive is being taught in public schools is off to a heck of a start.
A Virginia Senate panel recently tabled a bill along party lines that was pegged to ban the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in schools. But amid the criticism and jokes over the past two weeks, reaction to the tip line has been harsh.
Critics have said the tip line promotes an “us vs. them” culture. That it reeks of totalitarianism. Some called it a snitch line. Others caution parents not to flood it with fake tips. The tip line appeared in pop culture, too, and was spoofed on a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
With the state’s education budget mostly earmarked, does it make sense to add a taxpayer-funded administrative thorn in our teachers’ side, like a tip line, especially when there already are established channels for parents to participate?
Remember the parent-teacher association (or parent-teacher-student association)? It may sound like a quaint relic from a bygone era, but for 125 years, the PTA has been an effective way for parents to get involved with student learning. The PTA may forever be linked to the “bake sale,” but beyond that image, the Virginia PTA’s record is well-documented.
As the state’s oldest nonpartisan student advocacy group, its ranks include 100,000 volunteer members (with more than 6,000 who are parents) actively working together and collaborating with schools. It’s a setting where families are welcome and included in decisions impacting their children’s schools. The organization’s goal is to ensure students have proper resources to be successful in schools, plus continued advocacy for their safety and welfare.
The VPTA wasn’t asked for input on a tip line, which has stoked fear among teachers and has compounded the growing shortage Virginia already faces, its representatives say. A joint letter signed Thursday by several educational groups, including the VPTA, the Virginia Education Association, the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and others called for Youngkin to immediately shut down the tip line.
“This should not be parents against our wonderful educators, and [it] is divisive and unnecessary,” VPTA president Pamela B. Croom said in an email. “School boards already abide by the Code of Virginia providing policy ‘with clear procedures for handling challenged controversial materials.’ ’’
While the pandemic has posed challenges for the VPTA, volunteers continue to create ties to their schools in fun, engaging and innovative ways, and they have been a conduit for information, Croom said. If some PTAs were unable to hold budgeted events, they donated funds to organizations within their community to support parents. PTA meetings are always open to everyone in the school community.
“PTA recognizes parents as the first educators in the home and works to promote parents as partners in school, in order to create a critical bridge between home and school — because we know when families and schools work together, students succeed,” Croom said.
Youngkin’s haste to make good on a campaign pledge also has caused confusion and consternation among educators. Questions such as “who’s reading these emails?” and “what’s the government going to do with the information?” are on many minds. Is the tip line just a fishing expedition to identify what people consider divisive?
Emails sent to the tip line already are being shared on social media and reflect a wide mix of praise and “nonsense,” according to the VEA, the union representing more than 40,000 educators. With the chatter, the tip line has begun to triangulate the mission for teachers.
VEA President James Fedderman says educators, through their training, learn how to unpack curriculum and how to unpack standards. They do the latter based on the individual learning styles and learning differences in their classrooms. Within those learning environments, teachers are expected to teach, and students are expected to learn.
“They provide a classic, appropriate education based upon how those children can retain the information,” Fedderman said of teachers. “I just feel like that sort of creativity — it’s being trampled upon, because people are so scared to say the wrong thing that they could be reported.”
Also absent from this tip line is a provision to give due process to a teacher who is cited.
“The tip line doesn’t give any sort of consequences. It doesn’t give any sort of mechanism for what happens when they get information,” Fedderman said. “We know in Virginia that every educator is afforded due process, so you’re just giving a tip and if you investigate, how do you give that teacher, that educator, due process, when you don’t know all of the story?”
Youngkin’s tip line also falls short with its reach to all parents. On the surface, it offers the simplicity of using email, but not everyone has access to broadband, email accounts, a computer or other device to send in a comment. So in effect, Youngkin is only appealing to those who have internet access, which continues to be a challenge across many communities in Virginia.
Perhaps the new governor is simply making good on a promise to give parents more say in curriculum, even if his plan is an intimidating hint educators need to be mindful — or else. His plan would lean toward adjudicating teachers, wasting time and resources.
Discussions about curriculum generally should be the purview of those trained to teach. Fedderman says parents are always welcome in the discussion, but he suggested that perhaps the governor or education secretary could create a test system to see if communication in schools is effective. The VPTA says it is already here as a bridge to bring parents, students and education leaders together.
Teachers already are trying to survive in a challenging environment, with COVID, masking debates and dwindling ranks. Using established resources provides stability in fluid times. Denying education to its fullest — including a broader perspective on history — is what this tip line threatens to do. It undermines the learning environment and short-changes our children.
— Lisa Vernon Sparks
Lisa Vernon Sparks is Opinions co-editor. Contact her at: lvernonsparks@timesdispatch.com