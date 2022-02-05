Editorial: Parents' tip line a thorn for teachers and PTA

Also absent from this tip line is a provision to give due process to a teacher who is cited.

“The tip line doesn’t give any sort of consequences. It doesn’t give any sort of mechanism for what happens when they get information,” Fedderman said. “We know in Virginia that every educator is afforded due process, so you’re just giving a tip and if you investigate, how do you give that teacher, that educator, due process, when you don’t know all of the story?”

Youngkin’s tip line also falls short with its reach to all parents. On the surface, it offers the simplicity of using email, but not everyone has access to broadband, email accounts, a computer or other device to send in a comment. So in effect, Youngkin is only appealing to those who have internet access, which continues to be a challenge across many communities in Virginia.

Perhaps the new governor is simply making good on a promise to give parents more say in curriculum, even if his plan is an intimidating hint educators need to be mindful — or else. His plan would lean toward adjudicating teachers, wasting time and resources.