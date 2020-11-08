Editorial: Phonics makes a surprising comeback

In a Facebook post five days after the APM Reports article was published this past month, Calkins acknowledge that she is moving away from the cuing system, even stating that “there is a moment when phonics knowledge should be prioritized — the moment when the child encounters an unfamiliar word.”

This development comes on the heels of the latest reading scores on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which were administered before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Week reported that “little more than 1 in 3 American 12th graders read proficiently” enough to be considered ready for freshmen college courses.

“The performance of students who were already struggling — in the 25th percentile or below — declined in 2019 across both reading and math in grades 4, 8 and 12 in 2019 compared to four years ago,” the EdWeek article continued. “The 10% of students struggling the most has dropped 20 points since 1992, a record low.”

Teaching reading the same way it’s been taught for decades, with the added challenges of distance learning, is not likely to close this achievement gap.

According to literacy expert Timothy Shanahan, “Experts usually recommend 20 to 30 minutes or so of daily phonics instruction in grades K-2,” or up to 200 hours overall.