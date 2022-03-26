Editorial: Plans for Shockoe Bottom heritage campus, slave museum can align

To unpack the deep history in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, which spills from the corners, alleys and cobblestone streets, it would take a report thousands of pages long, maybe more.

A neighborhood roughly bounded by Main, Marshall, 14th and 19th streets, at present is a lively hub. It’s nestled by Main Street Station with cozy storefronts, a bevy of eateries and bars, and several unique housing options.

However, take a quick rewind to the 18th century, and the mid-19th century and pre-Civil War era and the area was a premier hub for slave traders. It’s where Devil’s Half Acre, also known as Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, and former auction houses once operated. It’s where historians say more than 300,000 enslaved people were traded and sold like goods.

Back to the future, amid that dynamic is a simmering debate over what should be on these parcels that carry the weight of so much history. Should the focus be on building a museum or establishing a memorial park? Is it right to tie an area so steeped in a history that still bares painful remembrance for many to the city’s tourism pursuits?

For nearly two decades, a group of volunteers united under the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders of Freedom, Justice & Equality have been advocating for a heritage campus that encompasses a 9-acre swath of land which includes the African Burial Ground.

As the group learned more about the historic events that took place within the surrounding parcels, the push to preserve and memorialize the history and its legacy became paramount.

“It’s really, really bumping up how you let people know this history actually exists,” said Ana Edwards, the group’s chairwoman said during a recent virtual forum, where a panel hashed out visions for Shockoe Bottom’s future.

Edwards is a historian and a descendant of enslaved people who passed through Richmond. The burial grounds and other parcels went unknown until public excavation projects unearthed them.

“We started a newspaper and a radio show, to help facilitate that,” she said. “And I would say that it was the community engagement throughout … always letting people know what was happening, that began to build a stronger sense of what’s happening down there, and what’s at stake, if this kind of development is not done properly.”

Meanwhile some state legislators are seeking to secure funding, both public and private, to build a national slave museum — pegged at $200 million — to serve as an anchor for Shockoe Bottom, capturing its history and role in slavery in the United States. Some funding requests are to improve the infrastructure, the flood plain and sewer issues. The museum is a project that has taken decades before getting to a lift-off.

“I think more than ever, we’re at a place that it really looks like this is going to become a reality, which I always thought it’s just been a slow process,” said Del. Dolores McQuinn, D-Richmond, a chief advocate for the museum.

Local business leaders who call Shockoe Bottom home and Richmond city officials also have a stake.

The city, for years well involved with attempting to redevelop parcels in Shockoe Bottom ( such as the plans at one time for a baseball stadium) has since ratcheted up $1.3 million to support a foundation to jump start a vision for a national museum.

Currently, the Smith Group, renowned for its work with The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, did a feasibility study and concept design for a four-story, 100,000-square-foot building featuring interpretive galleries, classrooms, a genealogical center and the archaeological remains of Lumpkin’s Jail, as reported in The Times-Dispatch.

“We’ve done some concept studies and now we’re really getting into the nitty gritty of how to build a museum on a very complicated site,” said Sharon Ebert, a city spokeswoman for economic & community development.

City officials, historians and other concerned parties have come together under the Shockoe Alliance, though some are still uncertain of this partnership. Regardless, visions for a slave museum and a heritage campus need not be a separate process — nor does it need to be detached from being a boost for local tourism. They can align.

The same tourism push is unfolding in Hampton Roads at Fort Monroe. The former military post is 565 acres. Managed by the commonwealth, under the Fort Monroe Authority, and the National Park Service it has a compelling history going back 400 years. That history includes the landing of first Africans in 1619 to the Virginia colony in English North America, which is present day Hampton.

The authority, NPS and the City of Hampton in 2019 hosted a widescale commemoration to mark the 400th anniversary of that first-generation Africans’ landing, which also was a push to invest in cultural tourism. The authority also has built an $8 million Visitor and Education Center, which is not quite a museum but a centralized starting point to learn about the lengthy history at the fort and the surrounding region.

On display are the stories about the Native American tribes who once canvassed the landscape, and the story of three enslaved Hampton men — considered “contraband of war” — who sought refuge in 1862 at the fort, then a Union Army stronghold. The authority also is working on a $6 million African memorial to honor that first generation who landed in 1619.

The idea of pursuing cultural heritage tourism could be a support to the economic-development toolkit. A vehicle like a national slavery museum in Richmond is needed as starting point. However a heritage campus also is needed where visitors can fully absorb what took place in the entire district.

If building a museum can result in a goal to enhance, enrich and enlighten people to be respectful of the ground they are walking on and want to learn more, isn’t that worth the investment?

Everyone is trying to achieve the same objective — to create Shockoe Bottom into a viable neighborhood (for tourism, business and as a place to live) that is reflective of its history and its legacy. All stakeholders involved need to try to unify around a single theme to make Shockoe Bottom the showplace for Richmond it was always meant to be.

And with an objective to commemorate the people who were treated as goods in life and then barely an afterthought in death, hopefully we’ll get there.

— Lisa Vernon Sparks