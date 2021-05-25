Editorial: Plastic bag taxes have to generate a real behavior change among Virginians

A January report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis noted that in 2019, 64% of all spending by consumers was on services — defined as “actions that satisfy people’s wants” from haircuts to hotel stays. From February 2020 to April 2020, spending on services dropped 20%, and the economy entered a recession in April. Even though the summer sparked a bit of a recovery, by July 2020, spending on services still was below pre-recession levels.

Changes in buying habits sparked disruptions in our plastic habits, too. This past October, Reuters published a wide-ranging special report on how the demand for everything from masks to takeout containers to bubble wrap for online shopping hindered plastic waste reduction aims. And the pandemic only aggravated the troubling statistic first projected in a 2017 study in the journal Science Advances: Since mass production of plastic began in the 1950s, only 9% of the world’s 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste has been recycled.