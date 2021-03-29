Editorial: Port of Virginia creates progress in times of crisis

Earlier this month, the port announced record-high traffic for the month of February, handling roughly 249,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Imports (+13%) and exports (+8%) both were part of the growth. And even with the added volume, the port also cited improved efficiency among truck and rail pickups, as well as barges traveling between Norfolk Harbor and Richmond Marine Terminal.

“We’re maximizing our investments and telling the industry that we have the capacity to handle more cargo while maintaining our delivery of service levels to the ocean carriers, motor carriers, railroads and cargo owners,” the Port of Virginia said in a statement.

The ability to handle more demand did not automatically happen. As CoVaBiz and Virginia Business magazines explained, the Port of Virginia recently undertook an $800 million expansion project to improve infrastructure. Upgrades range from adding state-of-the-art container cranes, to an expanded rail yard aimed at doubling current capacity.