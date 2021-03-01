Editorial: Postal Service needs to prioritize solutions over apologies

In 1970, the United States Postal Service (USPS) adopted the eagle as its official seal. As the institution explains, “Eagles are powerful, stately, determined and undeniably American, which reflects the spirit of the Postal Service and its employees.”
In recent months, we have seen that spirit — and the public’s confidence in the post office — grow strained. A Friday Washington Post story featured Americans from Virginia to New Jersey to Oklahoma dealing with lost checks, interest payments due to late arrivals of credit card bills or insurance policy cancellations for their businesses. In a recent RTD Letter to the Editor, one Ashland reader recounted waiting 45 days for a personal property tax payment to reach the nearby Hanover Courthouse Complex.
These firsthand accounts came right as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Feb. 24 before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He called the delays “unacceptable” and apologized to customers who “felt the impact.”
That’s not enough. The Postal Service needs to prioritize solutions over apologies. Higher prices and slower service undeniably are un-American. DeJoy and the USPS Board of Governors are responsible for ideas that reinforce the institution’s value, not relinquish its role in our communities.
Appointing a full board to restore order is a start. This past week, the Biden administration announced three nominees to fill vacancies, and we hope the U.S. Senate swiftly confirms them.
“Even as the USPS begins the long road toward restoring effective and efficient mail delivery services for communities in the commonwealth and around the country, serious concerns remain regarding the competency of the USPS’ current leadership,” said U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in a Friday statement.
We agree, and even DeJoy noted a full board will help stabilize the Postal Service.
“The quicker we get some new board members from the administration, the less we can talk about this and move on to the plan and the real, real problems that we need to fix here,” he said at the Feb. 24 hearing, The Post reported.
What are the “real, real problems”? Yes, the Postal Service is losing money ($9.2 billion in 2020) and has larger financial liabilities ($188.4 billion mostly tied to pensions and retiree health care, The Post added). DeJoy also has argued that performance issues date back eight or nine years, not months.
But recent moves in favor of financial prudence have put customers in a state of personal struggle, or even ruin, amid a pandemic. That’s a leadership flaw, not just a service issue.
Soon after DeJoy assumed his job in June, the Postal Service instituted changes that lowered the quality of service. As the Federal News Network explained, late and extra trips to transport items were eliminated, field operations and headquarters activities were restructured, and almost 400 facilities implemented new sorting practices to get carriers out faster and reduce overtime.
But an October Postal Service Office of Inspector General (OIG) report concluded “cost reduction strategies” and efforts to “achieve financial targets” led to other consequences. “No analysis of the service impacts of these various changes was conducted and documentation and guidance to the field for these strategies was very limited and almost exclusively oral,” the report said. “The resulting confusion and inconsistency in operations at postal facilities compounded the significant negative service impacts across the country.”
Is that a service issue, or a leadership flaw? Moreover, was a historic pandemic the right time to do this?
This past week, WTVR-TV highlighted a separate OIG report released in January detailing a scrambled scene inside the Richmond Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Sandston. From July 1 until Sept. 30, there were 7,391 late trips, the fourth highest total nationwide.
“When carriers return after 6:00 p.m., customer service can suffer and mail collected by the carriers may be late to the P&DC,” the report said. “In addition, late returning carriers can cause increased overtime and penalty overtime costs.”
One of the reasons for these late trips was mail volume exceeded facility expectations. COVID-19 sparked historic spikes in packages and mail-in ballots, disruptions in employee availability and an earlier peak season for holiday mail. Is that a service issue, or a leadership flaw?
Powerful, stately, determined leaders look for avenues to reimagine the essential role of institutions like the Postal Service. That’s what we’ll be looking for in DeJoy’s 10-year plan, expected to be released later this month.
In February, The Washington Post reported DeJoy plans to put first-class mail on a single three- to five-day timeframe. Per the Federal News Network, DeJoy’s recent testimony also hinted at a key transportation adjustment: less reliance on costly air carriers and more dependency on ground options.
No matter what the plan is, the mail still is essential. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen plenty of services step up and recalibrate their revenue needs to match their roles in the community. Grocery stores ramped up senior hours, curbside pickup and delivery options. Restaurants and other small businesses pivoted from phone numbers and walk-in visits to apps and social media to stay afloat.
We expect DeJoy and the Board of Governors to be able to do the same for the Postal Service. We also see needs in unserved or underserved communities, from banking to broadband, where the Postal Service might be able to lend a hand and gain a foothold. Now is the time for fewer apologies, and real solutions that result in better service, not worse outcomes.
— Chris Gentilviso