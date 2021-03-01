Editorial: Postal Service needs to prioritize solutions over apologies

That’s not enough. The Postal Service needs to prioritize solutions over apologies. Higher prices and slower service undeniably are un-American. DeJoy and the USPS Board of Governors are responsible for ideas that reinforce the institution’s value, not relinquish its role in our communities.

Appointing a full board to restore order is a start. This past week, the Biden administration announced three nominees to fill vacancies, and we hope the U.S. Senate swiftly confirms them.

“Even as the USPS begins the long road toward restoring effective and efficient mail delivery services for communities in the commonwealth and around the country, serious concerns remain regarding the competency of the USPS’ current leadership,” said U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in a Friday statement.

We agree, and even DeJoy noted a full board will help stabilize the Postal Service.

“The quicker we get some new board members from the administration, the less we can talk about this and move on to the plan and the real, real problems that we need to fix here,” he said at the Feb. 24 hearing, The Post reported.