Editorial: Practical fixes can be the biggest game-changers for Va. train travel

This summer, Virginians traveling distances near and far have endured their share of hardships.

Train travel has faced its share of challenges, too. On Thursday afternoon, Amtrak warned website visitors that due to extreme heat, trains might move at slower speeds than usual. A recent Washington Post report noted more than 25% of travelers battled delays in June, losing an average 76 minutes of travel time.

In Virginia, passenger rail is gaining traction, thanks to a $3.7 billion plan finalized in 2021. Of nine trains scheduled to leave Richmond for Washington on Friday, seven were at least 70% full on Thursday at 2 p.m. Progress is happening across the commonwealth, from expanded service to and from Roanoke and Norfolk, to efforts to add or revive stops in Suffolk and Blacksburg. On the infrastructure front, Virginia is forging forward with building a second rail bridge across the Potomac River — a project addressing a critical bottleneck to efficiency for both passenger and freight operations.

Yet in the eyes of riders, some practical fixes can be the biggest game-changers. Take Richmond’s Staples Mill Road Station (RVR) as an example. Whether passengers are heading northbound or southbound, getting luggage on and off the train might as well be an Olympic weightlifting trial.

RVR currently has a “low-level platform” where conductors have to drop a set of stairs to allow passengers to enter and exit. The process of each customer lifting a 50-pound bag certainly can contribute to delays. Crew members also are on hand to help older adults and passengers with disabilities who need extra assistance.

Amid pandemic-era staffing shortages, the number of exit options sometimes can be reduced. On a recent southbound train leaving Ashland, a single Amtrak conductor alerted passengers that only one door would open at Richmond.

Riders then had to carry their luggage through several cars to prepare to deboard. Once safely making it down the steps to the low-level platform, customers then also had to cross the tracks to return to the Staples Mill Road Station building.

In 2019, the DC2RVA rail proposal — a partnership between the Federal Railroad Administration and the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation — included two necessary improvements: Construct “two level-boarding island platforms” and “a pedestrian overpass or underpass with an elevator and stairs to access the platforms from the existing station.”

Whether it’s high gas prices or heavy traffic, the commonwealth’s investments in passenger rail come at an opportune time. Let’s give attention to high-level upgrades like the quantity of train options, but also not forget the little things that can make or break a smooth travel experience.

— Chris Gentilviso