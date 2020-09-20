Editorial Preventing more COVID-19 learning losses

The Tuesday after Labor Day traditionally is when students — armed with new backpacks and school supplies — returned to the classroom to start another academic year. But legislative changes and the coronavirus pandemic have upended that tradition.
Students in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County already returned to school on Aug. 17, and the first day of school in Stafford and King George counties was Aug. 31.
But the major change this year is that most classrooms remain empty as students, faculty and staff attempt another round of virtual learning.
It didn’t go well in the spring after Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus lockdown closed the schools. Many teachers failed to understand that the way they taught in person did not translate well on a computer. Parents were stressed, kids zoned out and many failed to keep up with their lessons.
But educators now have had all summer to come up with a better way to teach kids online.
After interviewing charter school board members, educators and parents, Gregg Vanourek, co-founder of the Fordham Institute, found that some of these independent public schools were able to make the transition from in-person to virtual learning much easier than their traditional school counterparts.
They did so by:
1) Creating and enforcing a typical school day, mixing live and recorded lessons with time for independent work;
2) Prioritizing student well-being by communicating with students and their families on a regular basis; and
3) Employing a team approach to instruction using a common curriculum.
However, the new challenges of online education are in addition to the old challenges of providing a quality public education for all children, including low-income, minority and disabled students. And the nation hasn’t been all that successful doing that.
According to the EdWeek Research Center, the U.S. earned a “C” on its Quality Counts 2020 index, which uses data and a range of academic and socioeconomic indicators to grade each state.
“The nation’s academic achievement remains stalled, with a baseline of uneven performance among both low- and high-achieving states,” researchers concluded.
Virginia received an overall “B-” grade, slightly higher than the national average, in the three main categories: Chance for Success, K-12 Achievement and School Finance. However, the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected all of these categories.
For example, the Chance for Success Index uses information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey to determine a hypothetical pre-K student’s future ability to achieve success as an adult.
Virginia got a “B” in preparing students for the workforce or postsecondary education. But the COVID-19 lockdown has set the commonwealth back, as family income and economic stability plunged for many residents who lost their jobs.
Likewise, Virginia got a “C” grade on the K-12 Achievement Index, which uses the 2019 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) tests to measure 18 specific areas of academic performance.
But the inability of most school districts to provide the same level and quality of instruction during the past several months as they did pre-COVID-19 likely will result in lower test scores when the NAEP is administered next year.
On the School Finance index, Virginia got a “C+” for spending and equity patterns, based on 2017 federal data. The study looked at per-pupil expenditures adjusted for regional cost differences, the percentage of total taxes spent on education and whether those resources are equitably distributed.
Again, the pandemic has wreaked havoc with local and state government finances, and the added costs of virtual education were not factored into most local school districts’ budgets.
An overall “B-“ is not a bad grade and the fact that all the other states faced the same challenges this year means that Virginia is not likely to fall in the rankings.
But the index exposed quality issues that were present before the pandemic, such as the minority achievement gap and discrepancies in special education, which now are being exacerbated. Preventing further learning losses should be at the top of the agenda.
But educators in Virginia also should use this unexpected crisis as an opportunity to take a deeper look at how we are educating our children — and figure out how to do it better.
— Adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg
