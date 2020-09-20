Editorial Preventing more COVID-19 learning losses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tuesday after Labor Day traditionally is when students — armed with new backpacks and school supplies — returned to the classroom to start another academic year. But legislative changes and the coronavirus pandemic have upended that tradition.

Students in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County already returned to school on Aug. 17, and the first day of school in Stafford and King George counties was Aug. 31.

But the major change this year is that most classrooms remain empty as students, faculty and staff attempt another round of virtual learning.

It didn’t go well in the spring after Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus lockdown closed the schools. Many teachers failed to understand that the way they taught in person did not translate well on a computer. Parents were stressed, kids zoned out and many failed to keep up with their lessons.

But educators now have had all summer to come up with a better way to teach kids online.

After interviewing charter school board members, educators and parents, Gregg Vanourek, co-founder of the Fordham Institute, found that some of these independent public schools were able to make the transition from in-person to virtual learning much easier than their traditional school counterparts.