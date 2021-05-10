Editorial: Purposeful American Rescue Plan investments can generate long-term growth for Virginia

“It’s going to require fastidious oversight to make sure there’s no waste or fraud, and the law does what it’s designed to do,” the president said in a March 12 speech at the White House. “And I mean it: We have to get this right. Details matter, because we have to continue to build confidence in the American people that their government can function for them and deliver.”

There are signs that Virginia is addressing that task head-on. On Thursday, Warner held a socially distanced roundtable with the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RRTPO) — an arm of the PlanRVA regional commission — at Main Street Station. They discussed how the ARP can support the region’s transportation grid and, at a time when economic growth hinges on regional cooperation, this was an appropriate forum.

Warner and representatives from nine localities — the town of Ashland, the city of Richmond and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan — fought past face coverings and noise from nearby freight trains to discuss pressing needs and ideas for how to steward the ARP dollars.