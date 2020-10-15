Editorial: Put customers first in Virginia’s broadband future, not 'cable companies'

The House budget proposal supported such change, but the state Senate did not align. One reason why: “The cable companies lobbied hard against the measure,” The Roanoke Times report said. We know progress takes time, but we hope lawmakers will put customers first in Virginia’s broadband future, not “cable companies.”

To start, what even is a “cable company” these days? Do we hear the word “cable” in 2020 as much as we did in 2000? Do we think anyone will use the phrase “cable TV” — or subscribe to a package — in 2040? Does that prospect concern the “cable companies” as much as no internet access worries customers? We see common ground here.

“We need to make sure we’re doing the right thing, and I wasn’t convinced we should be doing it out of turn,” state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday of the broadband measure.