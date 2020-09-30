Editorial: Reading (and social studies) is fundamental

Their recommendations for state education officials and school divisions are threefold:

• Increase the amount of time spent on high-quality, content-rich social studies, including history, geography and civics, which “helps build systematic knowledge and vocabulary in multiple domains.”

• Replace materials that are “so watered down or devoid of controversy that it neither builds knowledge nor captures student interest” with teacher-selected, high-quality texts on topics that engage students.

• Reading assessments should focus less on abstract reading skills and more on content-rich curricula to measure literacy.

This also is a challenge for parents of young children who involuntarily have been thrust into the role of virtual teaching assistants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They can help by finding age-appropriate books or websites that teach their children about the history, geography and government of Virginia, the United States, or of the country they or their ancestors originally came from.

Not only will doing so improve their children’s reading, which is the most fundamental of all academic skills, it will engage their curiosity, enlarge their world and make them better citizens as well.