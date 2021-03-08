Editorial: Real broadband solutions require more than money

Grants from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) — a primary state mechanism for financing broadband projects — and other sources are expected to help. The General Assembly rightly has prioritized $50 million per year over the next two years toward VATI.

Who will be the internet service provider? Firefly will handle that responsibility, managing construction of REC-owned fiber cables in that co-op’s territory, as well as network operation and maintenance.

Who will own the network? REC will have that role in most of the county, while contributing infrastructure like poles to advance the project. Dominion is participating by leasing “middle-mile fiber” infrastructure to Firefly.

As MuniNetworks.org, a broadband project from the nonprofit Institute for Local Self-Reliance explains, the “middle mile” is the network connection between the “last mile” (the final point connecting the ISP to the customer’s home, often most expensive and/or arduous) and a greater internet coverage area (how a small, rural network connects to a metro region served by larger carriers).