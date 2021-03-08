Editorial: Real broadband solutions require more than money

On Saturday morning, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stepped outside of the U.S. Capitol to an early morning sunrise. After hours of negotiation on the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., captured a photo of Kaine reviewing something on his smartphone.
Back home in Virginia, roughly 700,000 households might have caught that same sunrise, but they lacked high-speed internet connections to do the same kind of task. Two common reasons why are: a) there is no access to such technology; or b) the family does not have the resources to pay for it.
Federal, state and local officials hope the American Rescue Plan will help close those gaps. Per a Sunday Times-Dispatch report, the $1.9 trillion relief package includes $17 billion for expanded broadband access. The Senate passed the measure Saturday and the House is expected to vote Tuesday, CNBC reported.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., hailed the deal as “the largest-ever federal investment” in broadband networks — one that will “pay benefits long after COVID is gone,” the RTD report said. But speak to a household that has gone without adequate internet for months or years, and you learn that real broadband solutions require more than money. They necessitate collaboration that delivers real results for Virginia families, not expectations that fall short.
Louisa County offers one nearby case study. On March 1, local officials announced a promising four-way partnership involving the locality, Dominion Energy, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. The goal is to get the entire county online in the next five years.
“This historic partnership is a long-awaited and extraordinary benefit for Louisa’s citizens,” said Duane Adams, vice chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and a board representative to the county’s broadband authority. “Fiber-based broadband will bring improved education tools, new job opportunities, access to telemedicine and the potential to attract new businesses.”
Households that want or need access to broadband, or assistance to help pay for service, are aware of these benefits. Their interest is in how the job gets done and the Louisa County partnership answers some tougher questions with better clarity.
How will the infrastructure be paid for? Back in September, Louisa’s board of supervisors set aside $15 million to help jump-start service. According to The Daily Progress, roughly $7 million in funding to Firefly from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund also will help.
Grants from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) — a primary state mechanism for financing broadband projects — and other sources are expected to help. The General Assembly rightly has prioritized $50 million per year over the next two years toward VATI.
Who will be the internet service provider? Firefly will handle that responsibility, managing construction of REC-owned fiber cables in that co-op’s territory, as well as network operation and maintenance.
Who will own the network? REC will have that role in most of the county, while contributing infrastructure like poles to advance the project. Dominion is participating by leasing “middle-mile fiber” infrastructure to Firefly.
As MuniNetworks.org, a broadband project from the nonprofit Institute for Local Self-Reliance explains, the “middle mile” is the network connection between the “last mile” (the final point connecting the ISP to the customer’s home, often most expensive and/or arduous) and a greater internet coverage area (how a small, rural network connects to a metro region served by larger carriers).
Are there other regulatory hurdles that anxious Virginians need to be aware of? The county’s release explained that the project has a “phased approach,” beginning with petitioning the State Corporation Commission for approval later this year. The hope is that half of the county has access by 2023, 75% is served by 2024 and 100%, full project completion arrives in 2025.
A recent report from The Central Virginian adds that households could experience a 12- to 18-month wait between the initial request and the actual connection. Additionally, utility easements, boiled down by online real estate company Trulia as the right to “use someone else’s land — but only for a needed purpose,” also could be an issue. In a practical sense, think of how electric poles run in straight lines that might cross onto private parcels of land.
“We will be sensitive to landowner concerns and will work within existing easements and rights of way,” the frequently-asked-questions section of the project release explained. “If someone is adamantly opposed to this effort, our intention is to find an alternate route as opposed to paying for new easements. This could cause delays to the project for everyone.”
The broadband issue poses challenges involving a whole lot more than money and, in the Louisa case study, this kind of collaboration did not happen overnight. We need to see public and private entities working together to create solutions beyond just how much the technology costs. And for a patient with a health condition or a student studying in a library parking lot, time really is of the essence.