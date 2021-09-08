Editorial: Recalling a powerful day in Richmond history

“With no disloyalty in our hearts to the government under which we live and with no desire to awaken or perpetuate old animosities,” McKinney said, “we come with sacred memory for our cause which is lost, with a love and admiration for our dear ones who have fallen which is unconquerable and eternal. This is the feeling of the Southern people.”

Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston then took the rope and looked up to the veil covering Lee.

“He hesitated a moment. The quiver of his hands was perceptible. Every eye in the great throng was fixed upon the veil,” the Dispatch wrote. “It parted at the top and General Lee’s head appeared in sight. The covering hung slightly on the shoulders of the rider. General Johnston gave another pull and the veil, which was in two pieces, fell on either side of the monument.”

And there was Lee, atop more than 40 feet of granite — “a calm, majestic figure, gracefully outlined against the bluest of Virginian skies,” the report said. “It was like a dream. Here Lee was once more among his faithful people.”

Tens of thousands of yells greeted him. “Hats and handkerchiefs were thrown into the air as such was never seen before.”