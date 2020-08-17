Editorial: Recent string of wet weather is a wakeup call for dam safety

August only is half over but the Richmond region already is poised for a month of record-breaking rainfall. According to NBC 12, Richmond International Airport recorded 14.84” of rainfall as of Monday morning. Much of this month’s total came over the weekend, as areas of the region were hit with five to nine inches of rain. Only 2004 — the year of Tropical Storm Gaston (16.3”) — netted more precipitation.
Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights saw some of the most serious flooding. According to Chesterfield officials, the storm forced the county to install emergency water restrictions, as its treatment plant went offline. The city of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies water to Chesterfield, also needed emergency repairs.
The recent string of wet weather is a wakeup call for dam safety. Chesterfield officials classified Saturday’s rainfall as a 200-year flood event. According to The Times-Dispatch, more than 150 homes downstream from the Falling Creek Dam were evacuated. In Colonial Heights, around 30 homes near Swift Creek fell under a voluntary evacuation because of erosion near the dam at Lakeview Park.
This situation could have been much worse. But it’s another reminder of pressing, unmet infrastructure needs. The National Inventory of Dams (NID) — a database operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — lists Chesterfield as having 78 total structures. The average age of these dams is 68 years old.
Per NID data, as of July 2018, the Falling Creek Dam — owned by Chesterfield — already was deemed as a high-hazard structure, where a failure would cause probable loss of life or serious economic damage. In an August 2018 inspection, the Lakeview Dam — 100 years old and owned by Colonial Heights — also was classified as high-hazard.
Severe weather events increasingly seem to be classified as 100- or 200-year occurrences. Where is the policymaking to upgrade these structures and match the severity of the flooding?
As areas like Chesterfield and Colonial Heights grow, the issue will not go away. New subdivisions and residents add layers of complexity — and urgency — to aging dams. The downstream path of a structure built 68 years ago likely was a lot less populated — and hazardous — than today.
Investments in dam safety need to match the surge in properties and storms. Homes and lives are at stake.
— Chris Gentilviso