Editorial: Recent vaccine developments show equity in action

“I think it shows equity in action,” Jones said in an interview with WWBT-TV. “Everyone wants to be equitable until it’s that time to actually put it to practice.”

We agree. With the COVID-19 vaccine, equity means a chance to get this lifesaving shot without having to think so hard about how to get it, or being resigned to thinking that you can’t get it.

The quest to get more shots in arms across more corners of the commonwealth also is being supported by the arrival of federal aid. On Friday morning, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, announced an additional $4.3 million in federal funding would go to the commonwealth to assist with vaccine distribution needs.

“As more Americans receive one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, the supply of available vaccines still can’t meet the demand,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We are glad to announce that this funding will provide increased support to distribute vaccines equitably throughout the commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.”