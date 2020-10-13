Editorial: Recognizing — and addressing — the virtual fatigue

Prior to the start of the fall semester, divisions like Richmond Public Schools (RPS) tried to set reasonable expectations in writing. In its “student schedules” plan, one of the questions addressed was: “Will students be on-screen all day?”

“Absolutely not,” the RPS website said. “Being on-screen all day is neither healthy nor pedagogically appropriate.” The answer went on to stress the need for breaks throughout the day, off-screen work like independent reading and writing, and the use of physical materials to foster noncomputer learning.

By late September, reality settled in for the 25,000-plus students and their families. The Times-Dispatch chronicled concerns from parents and teachers feeling drained over the duration of the day, stretching from 9:15 a.m. until 3 p.m., if not later. Earlier this month, the Richmond School Board responded, opting to shorten lunch breaks to 30 minutes and the composite school day by one hour.