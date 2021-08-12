Editorial: Reform higher education funding?

This is the second of a two-part editorial.
Virginia’s system of higher education funding is “irrational, inequitable and unjust,” according to a new report from an independent think tank.
Education Reform Now (ERN) — which gives special emphasis to issues affecting low-income students — says the commonwealth’s funding policies both are inconsistent and nontransparent.
And it echoes an overarching criticism that has been cited for years: The state simply doesn’t give enough money to higher education, period.
A 2017 study by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) found that it would take an infusion of $660 million in state funding to restore an optimal balance between college tuition and state support.
This wasn’t a figure drawn out of the air. Virginia already had set a goal for that balance: The state would pay 67% of the cost of higher education.
But by 2017, the state was providing only 47% — 20 points shy of its own promises.
Another snapshot: According to the ERN report, 20 years ago students paid 23% of the cost of public higher education; the state picked up the rest. But by 2019, students were paying 52% of that cost.
The counterargument is that colleges and universities themselves are fueling this imbalance, for reasons ranging from overstaffed (and overstuffed) administrations to overly expensive (and vanity-driven) capital improvement projects.
But either way, the bottom line has affected students and their ability to pay.
A majority of graduates from public four-year colleges (57%) leave with student loan debt, ERN says, and a quarter owe more than $50,000.
It’s worse at historic Black universities, where some 90% of graduates leave with student loan debt. Half owe more than $40,000.
Burdensome student debt has become a national issue. The widespread nature of the problem tells us that Virginia isn’t unique in its inability to find a solution — but that doesn’t absolve the commonwealth from the moral responsibility to try.
ERN’s position is that Virginia would do better to shift funds from wealthy or nonproductive schools to those that are successfully serving a higher percentage of low-income students.
That’s a debate worth having.
ERN’s strongest piece of evidence is its statistic showing that Liberty University pulled down 25% of the state’s aid to private schools in 2019 — despite having a six-year graduation rate of only 47%. If Liberty can’t graduate a higher percentage of students, maybe it doesn’t deserve that funding.
But, then, Virginia’s aid to private colleges and universities currently isn’t based on need or merit.
That might be one of the reasons the report criticizes state higher education funding as inconsistent and nontransparent.
But balanced against that criticism must be an understanding of Virginia’s distinctive philosophy of higher ed.
Unlike most states, which have a tightly unified and centrally controlled state university system, Virginia believes students are better served by being able to choose among a diversity of schools and education models, and that schools are better served by being allowed a certain amount of autonomy in how they operate.
This system generally has served Virginia well.
But it also, by its very design, creates inconsistencies. And the limited autonomy granted to schools might be perceived as contributing to a lack of transparency, since schools’ funding histories must to some degree be individually traced.
A case can be made that Virginia needs to re-evaluate its dollar commitment to higher education and reformulate the way it apportions aid. In other words, the state should change its approach on both a quantitative and a qualitative level.
And in fact, a re-evaluation already is underway. Once again, SCHEV is studying the issue of funding. A preliminary report is due this December, and a final report by mid-2022.