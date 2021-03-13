Editorial: Relief from COVID-19

That’s a concept we must embrace. We cannot underestimate the power of this virus, the possibility of new variants that could require booster shots, or the way some populations — notably children — will be part of the ongoing path toward herd immunity. While kids largely have avoided the worst cases of COVID-19, trials are ongoing to find a vaccine that fits ages 16 and under.

During his Thursday prime time speech, Biden laid out a timeline where July 4 would “mark our independence from this virus.” Per a White House fact sheet, key steps to achieve that include increasing the number of places where Americans can get vaccinated and the number of people who can provide shots in arms.

The places range from pharmacies, to community health centers, to mass vaccination sites run by federal agencies in partnership with states. The professionals who will become eligible include everyone from dentists, to emergency medical technicians, to veterinarians.

Access to a lifesaving treatment is the first step toward reassurance. We’re all seeking to reclaim different points of meaning in our lives, whether it’s safety at work, stability in our bank accounts, extended time with friends and family, or the freedom to go anywhere without thinking twice.