Editorial: Remembering John W. Warner, 'a consummate statesman'

Senator Warner’s high-profile breaks with his party underscored his independent streak, among them his opposition to Robert Bork for the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987; his refusal to endorse Iran-Contra figure Oliver North for the Senate in 1994; and his endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 over Donald Trump. He stood up for his convictions, and once was described as a “governing senator” rather than a “political senator.”

Senator Warner defied expectations. He began his political career as an accidental candidate, becoming the GOP’s nominee in 1978 after the untimely death of Richard Obenshain in a plane crash. Warner perhaps was best known then as the husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor, to whom he was married from 1976 to 1982. But he left as a titan of the Senate, considered the chamber’s foremost expert on defense.

He had, as they say in acting, “presence.” Senator Warner’s “patrician bearing, military mien and stentorian pronouncements made him the senator from central casting,” as the RTD’s Andrew Cain aptly stated.

On the eve of his departure from office, in an interview with longtime RTD political reporter Tyler Whitley, Senator Warner said he was most proud of two bills that received little attention but showed his interests.