Editorial: Remembering Thomas F. Farrell II

He played a leading role in organizing the UCI Road World Championships bicycle races, an international event held in Richmond in 2015, serving as co-chair. Additionally, he served as rector and on the board of visitors of his alma mater, the University of Virginia, from which he earned his undergraduate and law degrees.

His other extensive board service included the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the Greater Washington Partnership, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Also, he was a leader of the GO Virginia initiative, which fosters regional cooperation in economic development, and served as non-executive chairman of Altria Group Inc., the Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA.

“It’s hard to think of an individual who has had a greater impact on the growth and success of our city in the 21st century more than Tom Farrell,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told The Washington Post.

Mr. Farrell served his community well. As he told the RTD in 2017, “If we can help, we have a responsibility to help.” And he did, many times over. We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Farrell’s family.