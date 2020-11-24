Editorial: Remembering Tyler Whitley, dean of the Capitol press corps

“I knew Tyler’s reputation for fairness and generosity as a competing reporter years before I had the privilege of editing his tightly written, often witty stories at The Times-Dispatch. In 1999, I left Richmond after covering five General Assembly sessions, to take a reporting job in Washington. Tyler offered an ice breaker, telling me that President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Joe Lockhart, had worked in Virginia on Dick Davis’ 1981 campaign for lieutenant governor and on Norman Sisisky’s 1982 run for Congress in the 4th District. When I met Lockhart at the White House, I said: “Tyler Whitley, sage of the Richmond press corps, says hello.” Lockhart said: “Tyler was the sage when I was there.”

— Andrew Cain, RTD politics editor

“Tyler Whitley was one of a kind. I’m sure they broke the mold after he arrived. I worked with him covering the Virginia political scene, along with following the Virginia delegation to national political conventions for two decades and always knew I could count on him to answer any of my questions about what was going on or who I needed to photograph to best illustrate the news of the day. I remember many ‘Tyler moments’ over the years and some are best left unsaid. He had a dry, razor-sharp wit and amazing mind.”

— Bob Brown, RTD senior photographer