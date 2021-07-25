Editorial: Renewing the excitement about space

Now, China has landed a rover on Mars.

Earlier this month, the idea that any of us could fly in space — if we only had a spare quarter of a million dollars or so — became reality when billionaire Richard Branson and a few of his employees rocketed 53 miles to the edge of space.

This past week, billionaire Jeff Bezos took his turn heading into space on his Blue Origin spaceship. Along for the ride was the youngest person to fly in space, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

While the idea of space travel for most of us still is beyond economic reality, the opportunity is there and eventually the cost will come down.

Some people have criticized Branson and Bezos for spending so much to fly in space. That money could have been used to help people on Earth.

That is true, of course, but how we spend our money is up to us. The two billionaires likely do a lot of good for a lot of people through donations and other help.

But we shouldn’t begrudge their space fantasies. They are reopening the heavens for all of us, re-creating the rush to space, renewing the excitement we once felt when sending people to the moon.