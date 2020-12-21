Editorial: Respect the COVID-19 reality that front-line workers are facing

On Monday, Virginians woke up to the first day of winter with signs of progress in the long fight against COVID-19.
Promising health care solutions are moving forward. One week after issuing a Dec. 11 emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration did the same for the Moderna treatment this past Friday. Thousands of initial doses will protect medical workers and long-term care residents in Virginia, and hopefully the broader public later this year.
But for months, the U.S.’ mentality and strategy toward combatting the virus has been much closer to laggard than leader. “The failure of the public and its leaders to take adequate steps to prevent viral transmission has made the nation more vulnerable, allowing COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death in the United States, particularly among those aged 35 years or older,” wrote Dr. Steven H. Woolf, Derek A. Chapman and Jong Hyung Lee of Virginia Commonwealth University in a Dec. 17 viewpoint for the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Much of this escalation was preventable, as is true for many deaths to come.”
We agree, and the collective fight is nowhere near behind us. The onset of colder weather and the arrival of end-of-year holidays are fueling serious surges in the spread of the coronavirus across Virginia and the nation. We have to respect the COVID-19 reality front-line workers are facing right now.
Right as federal officials fast-tracked the vaccine authorizations, The Times-Dispatch reported over the weekend that the pressure on Virginia’s health care system is rising. Data collected since the Thanksgiving holiday shows the recent surge in transmission of the virus across the commonwealth. Virginia passed 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases this past Saturday, only 35 days after hitting the 200,000-case mark in mid-November.
The rise in cases is accompanied by record-high hospitalizations. On Monday morning, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard reported 2,442 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or test results pending for the virus. Roughly 1 in 5 of those patients (530) are in the ICU and 1 in 10 (282) are on ventilators.
The spike in the need for treatment subsequently puts a strain on the professionals who are delivering the lifesaving care. Medical employees are facing exasperation from the monthslong fight. Hospitals across Virginia are using a workforce firm to help fill 926 jobs, many of which support needs for critically ill patients, the RTD’s Saturday report added.
Some regions also are facing a greater volume of COVID-19 patients relative to their resources. For example, on Saturday, the RTD reported that Norton Community Hospital’s intensive care unit was full, while Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon was at 90%. Locally, VCU Health also was preparing for any surge that might require additional capacity, The Times-Dispatch report said.
“This isn’t theoretical,” Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said. “This is real. The message to Virginians is that if this rise continues, it’s going to be harder for the health system to take care of them if they or a family member or a friend were to get sick.”
The consequences of not following COVID-19 precautions are reflected in a new model released this past Friday by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute. Its projections foretell an even tougher test into the new year.
Roughly 34,000 cases are anticipated for Virginia during the week that just ended on Dec. 20. If the current pace continues through end-of-year holidays and New Year’s celebrations, the commonwealth could reach a peak of 98,000 cases during the first week of February. Overall, the UVA model projects more than 400,000 cases in Virginia in 2021.
“Cold weather, time indoors and pandemic fatigue, spurred by holiday travel and gatherings, increase the risk of transmission,” the report said. “Meanwhile, the impact of new vaccines, while promising, will not be felt for several months.”
If we want to preserve the path to progress on defeating COVID-19, we’ll respect the reality front-line workers are facing right now. We’ll wear masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands and limit gatherings so that our health care workers can keep treating patients with COVID-19 — and any other causes.
