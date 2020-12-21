Editorial: Respect the COVID-19 reality that front-line workers are facing

Promising health care solutions are moving forward. One week after issuing a Dec. 11 emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration did the same for the Moderna treatment this past Friday. Thousands of initial doses will protect medical workers and long-term care residents in Virginia, and hopefully the broader public later this year.

But for months, the U.S.’ mentality and strategy toward combatting the virus has been much closer to laggard than leader. “The failure of the public and its leaders to take adequate steps to prevent viral transmission has made the nation more vulnerable, allowing COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death in the United States, particularly among those aged 35 years or older,” wrote Dr. Steven H. Woolf, Derek A. Chapman and Jong Hyung Lee of Virginia Commonwealth University in a Dec. 17 viewpoint for the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Much of this escalation was preventable, as is true for many deaths to come.”