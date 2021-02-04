Editorial: Restoring order at the Postal Service requires a leadership overhaul

While COVID-19 has halted several elements of day-to-day life, the mail isn’t one of them.
Across Virginia and the nation, Americans regularly rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver essential items, from bills to prescription medications. The Postal Service also shepherds personal correspondences, from birthday cards in times of celebration to sympathy cards in times of grief.
In recent months, the commonwealth is one snapshot of a precipitous decline in the reliability of our nationwide mail system. The development coincides with a change in management, and it increasingly is clear that restoring order at the Postal Service requires a leadership overhaul.
Since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy assumed the position in June, the data has been dismal. In a Feb. 1 letter, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — both Democrats from Virginia — spelled out the statewide scope of the delays.
From March 14 to July 11 of this past year, average on-time delivery rates for first-class mail in the Northern Virginia, Richmond and Appalachian postal districts ranged from 90.3% to 93.8%. By December — and after some operational changes — those figures plummeted to 52.4% in Northern Virginia, 55.1% in Richmond and 67% in the Appalachian district.
“This decline is unacceptable,” the senators wrote. We concur, especially considering the anxiety some Virginians face as they track items that have been stuck in the Richmond processing and distribution center for weeks.
Locally, during a virtual press conference Thursday morning, U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said his office recently received nearly 8,000 complaints about mail service in a less-than-48-hour period. Virginians who depend on timely delivery for credit card statements or several lifesaving medications now face “serious and potentially life-altering consequences,” McEachin said.
“The United States Postal Service has the potential to represent what is the best in America,” McEachin added. “Yet due to ongoing mismanagement, this American institution has been stretched to its limits, leading to transportation challenges, staff shortages and unacceptable delivery times across the country.”
What’s the solution? First, we support McEachin’s call to clear the three vacancies on the Postal Service Board of Governors. Per USPS.com, the board is the body that “directs the exercise of the powers of the Postal Service, directs and controls its expenditures, reviews its practices, conducts long-range planning, approves officer compensation and sets policies on all postal matters,” as well as “takes up matters such as service standards and capital investments.”
When Virginians head to their mailboxes, they’re seeing issues with practices and standards. Open seats on a board of this magnitude are the root of ineffective service.
“[T]he USPS cannot appropriately address the ongoing mail delivery crisis if leadership positions are left empty,” wrote McEachin in a Feb. 4 letter to President Joe Biden.
Second, we echo the call by Warner and Kaine for thorough answers to 10 questions itemized in their Feb. 1 letter, including what’s driving the rapid decline in delivery rates, what operational changes might be behind the falloff, what efforts are in the works to remedy these issues and more.
DeJoy works at the pleasure of the board of governors, which is identified as “comparable to a board of directors of a publicly held corporation,” according to the Postal Service’s website.
“The Postal Service is an indispensable American institution, and an economic and social driver for communities across the country,” McEachin wrote in a separate Feb. 4 letter to the board, calling for DeJoy’s removal. “During this time of national crisis, decisive action is desperately needed by the Board of Governors to preserve it.”
As customers, Virginians are not seeing results. If order can’t be restored through better service, then the true solution is an even stronger leadership overhaul: a new postmaster general.