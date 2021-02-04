Editorial: Restoring order at the Postal Service requires a leadership overhaul

When Virginians head to their mailboxes, they’re seeing issues with practices and standards. Open seats on a board of this magnitude are the root of ineffective service.

“[T]he USPS cannot appropriately address the ongoing mail delivery crisis if leadership positions are left empty,” wrote McEachin in a Feb. 4 letter to President Joe Biden.

Second, we echo the call by Warner and Kaine for thorough answers to 10 questions itemized in their Feb. 1 letter, including what’s driving the rapid decline in delivery rates, what operational changes might be behind the falloff, what efforts are in the works to remedy these issues and more.

DeJoy works at the pleasure of the board of governors, which is identified as “comparable to a board of directors of a publicly held corporation,” according to the Postal Service’s website.

“The Postal Service is an indispensable American institution, and an economic and social driver for communities across the country,” McEachin wrote in a separate Feb. 4 letter to the board, calling for DeJoy’s removal. “During this time of national crisis, decisive action is desperately needed by the Board of Governors to preserve it.”