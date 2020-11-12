Editorial: Return of in-person learning should be based on science and safety, not fatigue

Wanting the virus to go away is not the same as learning to live with it. And we repeat — the return of in-person learning might be a panacea for some stresses, but it is not a cure. While the medical community is closer to a vaccine, it’s “not going to be a fairytale ending to the pandemic,” said Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Wednesday interview with CNN.

“I think it would be a misguided approach to think ‘Well, if we just vaccinate those folks, we’ll be OK’ because roughly 40[%] to 50% of all adults in the United States have some underlying condition that puts them at an increased risk and it’s somewhat unpredictable who is going to get particularly ill,” Frieden added.

How does Frieden’s comment apply locally? Can we expect a promising summer in 2021 with a vaccine in place? Or will we see more masked and socially distanced reopening debates breaking out in school parking lots?