Editorial: Revise Social Security Administration application process

This is such an obvious need that you’d think it would have been taken care of by now.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) requires applicants to submit personal documents when seeking benefits.

Now, that makes sense: The Social Security Administration must make sure the applicants are who they say they are and are not attempting to defraud the government, the taxpayers and the rightful recipients of benefits.

The problem arrived with COVID-19.

The Social Security Administration shut down many of its offices — but still required applicants to submit original identity documents, generally by mailing them.

We all know how unreliable the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has become.

But even if the USPS managed not to lose these important documents in transit, the Social Security Administration’s policy forces applicants to go without them for long stretches of time while applications are processed.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, headed a group of lawmakers that has petitioned the Social Security Administration to alter its submission policy.