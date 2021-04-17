Editorial: Richmond’s growth hinges on a downtown recovery

First, while downtown Richmond only makes up 5.3% of the city’s land area, it houses 9.2% of the city’s population and nearly 2% of the region’s people. That’s “a fairly large share” compared to other areas, the report notes.

Second, downtown Richmond possesses more than half of the city’s jobs (77,465 out of 147,251). If not for prepandemic downtown job growth, total jobs citywide would have declined by roughly 3,500 positions (-24%) from 2010 to 2017. And as a regional job center, the report notes, downtown brings in more than 40,000 workers from surrounding counties — thus underscoring its role as an economic keystone.

Third, the kinds of jobs based in the downtown area matter. Knowledge jobs are defined by the IDA as professions in information; finance and insurance; real estate and rental and leasing; professional, scientific and technical service; management of companies and enterprises; and health care and social assistance.

Richmond ranked No. 1 among the cities studied by the IDA in the concentration of knowledge jobs located downtown. At 63%, the River City outpaced Seattle (58%), Minneapolis (58%) and Miami (52%), among others.