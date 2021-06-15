Editorial: Richmond’s November referendum is about a whole lot more than a casino

The decision to approve or reject a casino in Richmond finally is in the people’s hands.
On Monday evening, the City Council voted 8-1 to place a referendum on this November’s ballot. If a majority of voters approve, the ONE Casino + Resort would be built at Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard just off of Interstate 95 in South Richmond. Councilmember Katherine Jordan, 2nd, was the lone “no” vote, citing her lack of support for gaming in general.
“ONE Casino + Resort is a $562.5 million project that will create 1,300 well-paying jobs with benefits in South Richmond, and every Richmond resident will benefit from the new revenue created by the project,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a Monday statement. “City Council’s vote tonight paves the way for every voting Richmond resident to have their voice heard on this important project.”
We urge voters to get engaged. Don’t just assess the single site. Richmond’s November referendum is about a whole lot more than a casino. It’s about the economic direction we are going in.
As confident as Stoney is in the project’s purported successes, voters should exercise caution. We have to look beyond the traditional images of in-person activity at a physical gambling facility.
On its frequently asked questions page, the city’s Department of Economic Development gives voters a brief rundown of the ONE Casino + Resort “gaming features”: slot machines, table games, a poker room, a “high-tech sportsbook” and “cutting-edge gaming technology.” A March report by Convergence Strategy Group, a New Orleans-based consulting firm with experience in the casino gaming sector, concluded the project would add roughly $30 million in local tax revenue each year, VPM reported.
But in today’s digital economy, casinos are just a brick-and-mortar symbol of larger disruptive technologies in our hands. As much as some people might shudder at the opening of a casino in South Richmond (or anywhere else in Virginia), major bets and wagers already are taking place on smartphones and computers across the commonwealth — and the country.
Look no further than the recent rise of the “sportsbook.” In late January, internet sports betting launched in Virginia. In just five months’ time, it has emerged as the top Virginia Lottery product.
According to a Tuesday RTD Sports report, the commonwealth was the first state to reach $1 billion in sports bets placed. That’s without retail sportsbooks — in-person settings (similar to off-track betting on horse racing) that a casino could provide.
Once Virginia’s sports betting market fully matures, wagers are expected to reach $5 billion annually, the RTD reported. Per a Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLARC) study, the state is projected to receive $55 million per year in gaming tax revenue.
But these retail sportsbooks are not just planned for casinos. They now are popping up in actual competition venues.
Betting lounges are coming to Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway. In late May, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., opened the first sportsbook inside a major venue, CNBC reported. Earlier this week, ESPN added that Nationals Park will follow suit through a converted team souvenir store.
“You look around this Sportsbook,” Washington Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis told CNBC. “It feels like day trading, right, for the millennial and Gen Z, very highly educated, highly compensated person that [can] come and buy season tickets — buy tickets for thousands of dollars — to now have a rooting interest in, to be able to come in and enjoy how all this data is presented. It’s very synergistic for the leagues and teams.”
That “day trading” comment raises our eyebrows. What precedent are we setting? And how is it “synergistic” for our community?
“Today, many of the same people that opposed sports gambling see it as a new frontier, especially as pandemic-related financial losses continue to pile up,” the CNBC report added.
As much as sports franchises have suffered from COVID-19, so have everyday Virginians. Voters should consider not just the question of, “Will the ONE project benefit the city?” but also, “Who will benefit from it?”
Richmond’s November referendum is about a whole lot more than a casino. It’s about the long-term economic direction we take as a city and state, while still in the midst of a historic pandemic.
We need to have a more serious discussion about every factor that changes our gambling landscape and our economy as a result — at a casino, at a stadium or an arena, or even in the confines of our own homes.