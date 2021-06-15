Editorial: Richmond’s November referendum is about a whole lot more than a casino

“You look around this Sportsbook,” Washington Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis told CNBC. “It feels like day trading, right, for the millennial and Gen Z, very highly educated, highly compensated person that [can] come and buy season tickets — buy tickets for thousands of dollars — to now have a rooting interest in, to be able to come in and enjoy how all this data is presented. It’s very synergistic for the leagues and teams.”

That “day trading” comment raises our eyebrows. What precedent are we setting? And how is it “synergistic” for our community?

“Today, many of the same people that opposed sports gambling see it as a new frontier, especially as pandemic-related financial losses continue to pile up,” the CNBC report added.

As much as sports franchises have suffered from COVID-19, so have everyday Virginians. Voters should consider not just the question of, “Will the ONE project benefit the city?” but also, “Who will benefit from it?”

Richmond’s November referendum is about a whole lot more than a casino. It’s about the long-term economic direction we take as a city and state, while still in the midst of a historic pandemic.