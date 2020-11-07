Editorial: Richmond’s path to unity

Of the five council members who voted to strike down the Navy Hill proposal, three — Larson, Stephanie Lynch and Reva Trammell — were running for re-election. Can the mayor and council reboot their relationship toward cooperation and confidence? We hope so.

How will Richmond use its past and present to promote peace over conflict in the future?

In his Q&A with RTD Opinions, Stoney also said that for Monument Avenue, he is “committed to a community-driven conversation about how to best use the space now available” — one with vigorous engagement from “residents and historically underrepresented voices.” What does a “conversation” look like? What does “engagement” look like? Who are the “voices”?

Larson agreed that healing — from the past history of enslavement to the present Black Lives Matter movement — was a top priority for the city. She told Suarez, “Although monuments have been removed, there is still a need for expression and dialogue on the history of race in Richmond ... With the changes on Monument Avenue, we have an opportunity to understand the history of our city and find a way to come together, learn from our past and move our city forward.”

With at least two new voices on Council, how will city leaders come together? What new ideas will be presented?