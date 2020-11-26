Editorial: Richmond’s recent rent concessions are missing the real issue

This past week, the RTD’s Metro Business section highlighted a conundrum for landlords: the scramble to court renters.

The news brief focused on a Zillow report from earlier this month, which found that 34% of apartments nationwide are offering incentives to attract new tenants. Free rent was most common (89.1% of listings with a concession); other options were gift cards (7.2%); free or discounted parking amenities (4.7%); and waived or reduced deposits (9.4%), application fees (2.2%) or broker fees (0.1%).

Zillow drilled down to local areas including the Richmond region, where concessions also were given by 34% of apartments. That’s up from 15% in January and the types of offerings paralleled national trends, with free rent as most common (90.9% of listings with a concession).

All of these recent rent concessions are missing the real issue: affordable housing. Zillow’s national snapshot also found that among renters who moved within the past year, 51% reported paying more and 14% said they paid the same.