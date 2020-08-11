Six months ago, downtown Richmond was bustling. Restaurants were full and sidewalks were crowded. The stretch of Broad and surrounding streets was lined with open storefronts with such offerings as shops, galleries and theaters.
In a diverse economy, a cross-section of small businesses brought even more people into RVA, providing a multitude of fulfilling, competitive jobs.
Who would guess that in a matter of weeks, much of that renewal would come to a halt? The onset of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in mid-March brought the first challenge to many of those small businesses.
But, the real challenges came at the end of May, when demonstrations and rioting following the death of George Floyd broke out in Richmond. While Confederate statues bore the brunt of much of the rioters’ wrath, dozens of businesses along Broad Street and other city blocks sustained thousands of dollars in damages. Many storefronts closed because of vandalism and were boarded up with plywood.
With ongoing, sporadic rioting that continued and culminated in another night of violence on July 25, many of those establishments have remained boarded up. While some businesses have reopened, others — with little financial relief available — might not ever welcome customers again.
But now, it appears some of those small businesses can apply for financial assistance from the city. On Monday, Richmond City Council approved a $500,000 initiative to assist businesses, nonprofits and other commercial properties that sustained damages during the episodes of civil unrest.
Funded by repaid loans and interest as well as unspent money in the city’s Commercial Area Revitalization Effort program, grants of up to $10,000 per property will be awarded. Guidelines and applications for the grants will be posted on the city of Richmond’s website.
We are glad to learn of this program, as we have encouraged city officials to provide whatever help local businesses need during these uncertain times. And we applaud City Council for approving the measure, which Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration proposed.
Yes, we do understand the concerns of Councilman Michael Jones, 9th District, who along with Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, 6th District, voted against the measure. Jones noted it was more important for the city to focus on helping families “that are struggling to pay rent and buy food,” the RTD reported.
However, many — if not most — of the affected small businesses are owned by local people with families to support. If these funds help keep those establishments open, that not only helps the families of the small-business owners, they also help keep afloat the families of those employed by the establishments.
In a statement released Monday, Stoney noted, “Though many protests have been peaceful, sporadic nights of severe property damage have hurt our small business community. These grants will help those establishments get back on their feet and send a message to the owners and employees of those businesses that they’re heard, they’re valued and we’re in this together.”
And as Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Kimberly Gray said, “These businesses are struggling day to day to make it, so time is of the essence.” Her 2nd District encompasses much of the area that saw the greatest damage, including Broad Street, Jackson Ward and the area around Virginia Commonwealth University.
We hope these grants will help revitalize the downtrodden downtown, as well as continue the city’s growth trajectory of the past 20 years. The latest U.S. Census estimates put Richmond’s population at a little more than 230,000 — a roughly 17% jump since 2000. We don’t want the city to slide backward, and lose population and businesses.
As we’ve previously recounted, we remember what downtown was like in the 1990s and early 2000s, when boarded-up storefronts outnumbered open businesses. Restaurants were few. The litter-strewn streets became deserted after dark.
As the state’s capital city, Richmond should be welcoming. Stores shouldn’t have to sport plywood as a preventative measure against violence, or because the owners can’t afford to replace the windows. Visitors and residents should be able to enjoy a healthy downtown that doesn’t resemble a war zone.
The grants unquestionably will be welcomed. Repairing structural damage, and replacing shattered plate-glass windows and looted merchandise, all are expensive endeavors. While Stoney’s sentiments are heartfelt, we are willing to bet that the recipients of these funds would much rather the mayor and City Council had initially sent a stronger message that the destruction wasn’t going to be tolerated in the first place.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
