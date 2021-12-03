Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The SAT and ACT college admission exams are riddled with problems in their current form. Though they can be helpful predictors of whether students will succeed in college, they shut out too many bright and otherwise qualified candidates. So it’s understandable, if not ideal, that the University of California dropped them for acceptance decisions.
But now UC has decided it will not use any entrance exam. Not the state’s standardized test for 11th-graders. Not an exam that UC designs itself. University officials concluded any test would be prone to bias, and the state’s Smarter Balanced exam would provide only modest additional useful information.
This is a problematic decision, especially after a committee of faculty leaders concluded in 2020, after expansive study, that the SAT and ACT were worth keeping and could help diversify the student population. UC should reconsider this policy and use at least one test as part of its admission process, though it should be free to students with a few no-cost retries.
One way UC could use standardized entrance exams fairly is to calculate a score range that would indicate a student has what it takes to succeed in college, and then rely on grades and other factors. This is similar to how many prestigious colleges do it.
— Los Angeles Times
******
Unsurprisingly, the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has exposed some fierce divisions among Americans. On one matter, though, there ought to be renewed consensus: It doesn’t help to have guns displayed at political rallies and protests.
Although the National Rifle Association likes to say that the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, the Rittenhouse incident shows how making such distinctions in chaotic or violent situations is impossible. Unfortunately, the fog of war is increasingly a reality on American streets.
Absent government intervention, this trend suggests that more incidents like Kenosha, Wis., are all but inevitable. Authorities need to recognize that protests are an inherently charged situation, and that armed citizens are a threat to the First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly they’re meant to express.
State and local governments have many options for restricting firearms at demonstrations that are perfectly compatible with the Second Amendment, including enforcing existing laws against intimidation and menacing; prohibiting armed militias from attending such events; and banning open carry at sensitive places.
They should do everything in their power to enact commonsense reforms — before the next protest leads to the next round of needless bloodshed.
— Bloomberg Opinion
******
The American health care system has become an actual impediment to public health. Addressing the issue will be key to the nation’s economic recovery as well as its future.
Start with affordability: Americans pay far more for health care than citizens of any other developed country. The U.S. depends on market forces and consumerism to control prices, but that hasn’t worked too well when it comes to keeping the public healthy.
Next comes access, because even with all that spending, 28.9 million Americans were uninsured in 2020.
Finally, Americans must reckon with health literacy. Doctors and researchers have long known that many people fail to get appropriate testing or treatment because they do not understand their doctors’ orders and the importance. When a pandemic arrived and people desperately looked for helpful information, large portions of the public failed to get an accurate message.
America cannot be fully prepared for the next pandemic with these issues unresolved. More importantly, it cannot meet the health care needs of a developed nation.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
***
The problem with using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to drive down fuel prices is it’s a temporary solution that, absent a cohesive long-term energy strategy, won’t change the cost trajectory.
President Joe Biden recently ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the 605 million-barrel oil reserve, with the expressed goal of checking steadily rising gasoline and heating fuel prices. This is a purely political move by Biden. While supplies are tight, there have been no shortages of gasoline or fuel oil. But high prices have helped drop Biden’s approval rating to record lows.
The release comes after Russia and OPEC oil-producing nations rebuffed the president’s pleas to boost production to meet the demands of a recovering economy. The release amounts to 4½ days of domestic oil production.
Ramping up production at home is troublesome for Biden, who has halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and has placed wide swaths of federal land and coastal waters off-limits for oil and gas exploration and drilling.
“Short term, we have to do everything in our power ... but [Biden] also feels very strongly that long term, the strategy really is to go clean,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.