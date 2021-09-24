Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

President Joe Biden last week launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them.
Tax evasion occurs, but so does tax avoidance, which is legal and the result of a messy, confusing and at times contradictory tax code. But whose fault is that? The answer is Congress — Republicans and Democrats alike.
Over the past two decades, Congress has gutted the Internal Revenue Service’s enforcement muscle, and some Republicans have called for the elimination of the IRS, as if no IRS would mean no taxes. We agree that many Americans are overtaxed and underserved. But the government has to operate on something.
The real obstacle is that Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and the lobbyists that enable them, view the tax code through myopic political lenses that too often see supporting business tax breaks and spending for social programs as mutually exclusive polar opposites. Neither approach alone promotes equity or even consistent goals, but allows tax benefits as political favors for special interests, often in the form of deductions, credits and exclusions.
The tax code will remain a fertile battleground for powerful lobbyists unless Congress is willing to change the conversation to make the tax code simpler and fairer, while also raising sufficient revenue for the nation to operate and be competitive internationally. These goals don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
— Dallas Morning News
***
Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
And borrow we did, under an administration and Congress that slashed taxes by trillions while dramatically increasing federal spending, even before the COVID crisis hit. With aid of three separate increases to the debt ceiling, the federal debt soared by nearly $7.8 trillion during Trump’s four-year tenure.
It is therefore the purest form of chutzpah for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans now lay down in the middle of the tracks and refuse to raise the government’s debt limit as a fiscal freight train barrels toward us.
We wish we could say Republicans are treating Americans like fools, that the vast majority will see through their gaslighting. The sad truth is, the debt and deficit remain a potent political weapon with a critical mass of voters who rage against the Washington machine. So, each and every time Republicans are out of the White House, they wield the weapon like warriors — before proceeding to fall on their swords whenever one of their own is in power.
— New York Daily News
***
A more competent COVID-19 control plan driven by expertise, not politics, was one of President Joe Biden’s key 2020 campaign promises. But two unforced pandemic management errors raise troubling questions.
The first mistake: setting up July 4 as a breakthrough date in the battle against the virus, despite warnings from experts about the potential for delta and other variants to upend progress.
The second poor decision came in August, when the White House announced that most Americans need a COVID-19 booster shot and that availability would begin Sept. 20. That move disturbingly came well in advance of the decision-making process involving two leading public health agencies.
The unilateral booster announcement suggests that Biden didn’t learn from his predecessor’s pandemic management mistakes. The situation raised understandable questions about whether the nation’s pandemic response was driven by expertise or political needs. It’s unsettling that the same question is surfacing a year later under a new president — one who should know better.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
***
California’s jaywalking law ignores the reality on the ground, which is that the vast majority of streets were designed to move cars quickly, not to allow convenient, safe walking. Intersections are spaced far apart. Many communities lack the basics of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, including street lights, safe sidewalks and conveniently placed crosswalks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is now considering a bill that would repeal California’s jaywalking law. If passed, it would still be illegal for pedestrians to create a hazard in the roadway — if someone steps into oncoming traffic or tries to cross the street in a dangerous or reckless manner, he or she could be ticketed. But simply crossing the street in a safe manner outside of a crosswalk or against the traffic light would no longer be illegal.
Law enforcement groups have opposed the bill, arguing that repealing the jaywalking law will create confusion for drivers and pedestrians about safe roadway use, and it could lead to more pedestrian deaths. But handing out pricey jaywalking tickets does not make the streets safer, nor does criminalization address the reasons why people jaywalk in the first place.
It’s time to stop punishing people for trying to walk and to start building safer streets.
— Los Angeles Times