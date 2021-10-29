Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

There are numerous industry guidelines in place to assure the safe use of real guns as props on the sets of TV and film shoots.

Firearms, even those modified not to accommodate real bullets, are checked and rechecked before they are handed off to actors, who should then check the weapons themselves. An armorer or someone with special training should always have custody of the guns and oversee their handling. No real bullets should ever be used on a set.

But those guidelines only work if they are followed meticulously. And there is evidence that they weren’t on the set of the movie “Rust,” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed this month when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he and others on the set believed held no live ammunition.

Since guns pose such a profound danger and post-production special effects can create the look and sound of a gunshot, it’s time for Hollywood to voluntarily stop using real guns — no matter how modified they may be.