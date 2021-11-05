Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

******

We’d like to thank Republican state Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth for launching an inquiry into the books lining the shelves of public schools across Texas. No, really. Thank you.

Sometimes we forget what it’s like to be a kid, driven by a bubbling curiosity and that indomitable impulse to do the opposite of what adults say. What more ingenious way to persuade students to read than to type up a 16-page list of books and tell schools that those titles are being investigated?

Most of the 850 titles relate to race or sexuality. We wonder how Krause so diligently arrived at his list of 850 suspicious books. We do know he is running to unseat Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2022.

If Krause wants to distract overworked educators from the crucial job of making up COVID-19 learning losses so they can review hundreds of books, then he must sincerely believe this fishing expedition is the best use of their time. If he wants to shield children from difficult topics and ideas that might challenge them, he’s gone about it in a way that will only stoke their interest in what he deems forbidden.

Krause might think he is doing the right thing for our kids. Otherwise, he’s sabotaging children’s education to score political points.