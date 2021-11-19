Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

But anyone who takes the time to absorb McConaughey’s full comments will learn that his wife, mother and 13-year-old child are vaccinated, that he supports mask use and that he rejects the belief that vaccines are a Big Pharma conspiracy.

It’s imperative that we vaccinate the youngest Americans so that school and other aspects of their lives and everyone’s lives can go back to normal. Yet even well-meaning parents will need convincing. Instead of busting out the pitchforks, our country needs to do more soul-searching on how to better persuade families about the benefits of the shots.

According to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only a third of parents of kids ages 5 to 11 said they would consent to their kids getting the vaccine as soon as possible. Another third of parents said they would wait and see and the other third said they would definitely not get shots for their kids. Even parents who are vaccinated, like McConaughey, have said they have fears about how the shots will impact their children.