Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

President Joe Biden took but a few seconds to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law this week. That brief moment, built on cooperation among senators from both parties, should have happened long ago. We don’t just mean earlier this year but in the last, horrible administration of the Donald Trump or even before him.
Real investments in roads and bridges and ports and transit have been needed for many years, and it’s something in which America once led the world. Now, we’re the laggard with new competitors like China churning out high-speed rail and new airports while we plod along on the aging systems put in place by our distant predecessors.
But it’s not only about just printing money in Washington and dropping it across the country. It must be used wisely and economically. Projects, from expanded broadband to upgraded water delivery and sewage disposal to those roads and bridges and rails, must be worthwhile. And crucially, they must stay in budget and on schedule.
Jobs are great and good jobs are greater. But as we said before, there’s a big difference between spending and building.
— The New York Daily News
Texas actor and potential gubernatorial hopeful Matthew McConaughey, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, declared in an interview recently that his younger children are unvaccinated and that he wants more information. The comment sparked a headline frenzy and touched off waves of dismay and judgment on social media, where all nuance goes to die.
But anyone who takes the time to absorb McConaughey’s full comments will learn that his wife, mother and 13-year-old child are vaccinated, that he supports mask use and that he rejects the belief that vaccines are a Big Pharma conspiracy.
It’s imperative that we vaccinate the youngest Americans so that school and other aspects of their lives and everyone’s lives can go back to normal. Yet even well-meaning parents will need convincing. Instead of busting out the pitchforks, our country needs to do more soul-searching on how to better persuade families about the benefits of the shots.
According to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only a third of parents of kids ages 5 to 11 said they would consent to their kids getting the vaccine as soon as possible. Another third of parents said they would wait and see and the other third said they would definitely not get shots for their kids. Even parents who are vaccinated, like McConaughey, have said they have fears about how the shots will impact their children.
We’d like to borrow a page from Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general. In response to McConaughey’s comments, he said it’s OK for parents to ask questions about the vaccines, and he urged them to talk to their doctors and consult credible health sources. But he also argued that getting the shots is ultimately the right decision, pointing out that the illness has sent thousands of children to the hospital and killed some.
Parents’ top concern is the well-being of their children, not an abstract duty to protect one’s community. Doctors and other trusted messengers must continue to emphasize that vaccines are safe for children and address individual concerns about potential side effects.
Parent-shaming is a popular sport, but we don’t have to play it.
— The Dallas Morning News
A recent hearing left the impression that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is inclined to strike down a gun law that has been on the books for more than 100 years. That would be a grievous error — and would make cities across the nation more dangerous.
The law, passed by New York state at the turn of the last century, says those who wish to carry a firearm in public must show “proper cause,” or a demonstrated need for personal protection. A lawsuit brought by a state affiliate of the National Rifle Association claims that such a restriction infringes on the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.
More than a decade ago, in District of Columbia v. Heller, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia emphasized that there are legitimate public safety reasons for governments to adopt firearm regulations, including those that govern the public square. Indeed, the historic record of gun regulation, including centuries of common law and English and American jurisprudence, allows for regulating firearms in public spaces.
The prospect of armed citizens walking down New York City’s crowded sidewalks, and riding its subways and buses, is a disaster waiting to happen. People will feel less safe — and they will be less safe, not only because criminals will be emboldened to carry guns, but because those who legally possess firearms may pull them out during confrontations that might otherwise be settled with words.
Some conservative justices seemed to concede that a municipality has the right to specify areas where guns are prohibited — in heavy crowds, for example. But crowds in New York are a 24/7 phenomenon. The justices should let precedent stand — and let cities and states continue protecting their residents and visitors with reasonable gun regulations that respect rights and protect lives.
— Bloomberg Opinion