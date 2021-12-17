Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The United States has reached a heartbreaking COVID-19 milestone: more than 800,000 American lives have been lost in the pandemic. With the delta variant still wreaking havoc here and the sobering unknowns of the highly infectious omicron variant, forward-thinking action is vital to prevent more hospitalizations and death. A logical, lifesaving step: requiring COVID-19 vaccination for domestic air travel in the U.S.
Doing so wouldn’t just make the airline cabin safer for passengers. It also would help protect the people and destinations that travelers are visiting.
In addition, it would spur the unvaccinated to finally take this conscientious step. In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 40% of respondents reluctant to get the shots said they would be more likely to do so if airlines required vaccination or doing so would further ease travel.
A measure that provides a powerful incentive for vaccine holdouts to act is clearly necessary. A domestic air travel vaccination requirement for all eligible to get the shots neatly fits the bill. With holiday travel approaching, it would likely move the needle quickly on U.S. immunization levels. The time to act is now.
— Minneapolis Star Tribune
Two wrongs don’t make a right, Governor.
Three months ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom understandably railed against a new Texas law that undermines abortion rights and allows any private citizen to enforce it in court. Yet Newsom recently said he would work to create a modified assault weapons law premised on the same despicable legal tactic. It would allow California residents to seek damages of up to $10,000 plus attorney’s fees against anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit in the state.
His misguided approach gives credibility to a dangerous enforcement tactic: vigilante justice, allowing citizens to enforce questionable laws.
The Texas law was specifically drafted to evade federal court review. The last thing Newsom should be doing is encouraging more widespread use of the tactic. It isn’t difficult to imagine Texas or another red state drafting laws against gay marriage, vaccinations, birth control, transgender rights or gun control.
The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was led by a mob that wanted to decertify the presidential election. Two people were killed after teenager Kyle Rittenhouse drove 20 miles from his Illinois home to help “impose order” on civil unrest. Three white Georgia men chased down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they suspected of burglary who was jogging along a street.We should be seeking to curtail vigilante justice, not encourage it.
— San Jose Mercury News
The Federal Reserve has recognized an important reality: Sometime soon, it might actually have to raise interest rates significantly to curb inflation. Officials are right to put themselves in a position to act if necessary.
By doubling the pace at which the Fed will taper its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities, it has put the asset-purchase program on a trajectory to end much earlier — by March instead of June. This is prudent risk management.
So far, markets have taken the Fed’s policy shift largely in stride. But there’s still a significant gap between the expectations of Fed officials and investors accustomed to accommodation. The Fed’s responsibility is to the entire economy, not to markets alone.
— Bloomberg Opinion
President Joe Biden recently hosted a two-day Summit for Democracy urging the nations of the world to push back against increasing authoritarianism, especially in places like Russia and China. In addition to announcing plans to spend more than $400 million to support anti-corruption work and independent media, he spoke on the urgent need to preserve and defend government institutions of, by and for the people.
Also recently, a short walk from the White House, the Protecting Our Democracy Act passed the U.S. House along party lines, 220-208 (one Republican, Adam Kinzinger, joined Democrats in supporting it). It would require presidential candidates to disclose tax returns, shining light on conflicts of interest; require campaigns to report offers of foreign assistance to federal law enforcement; strengthen Congress’s hand in subpoenaing the executive branch; and increase penalties under the Hatch Act, which says federal employees can’t engage in campaigning while on the job.
Each of those is a needed line of stitches on a gash on the body politic sustained during the presidency of Donald Trump. Yet the bill will almost certainly die with a whimper in the Senate. Meanwhile, state legislatures make it harder for many citizens to vote, and they carve up legislative districts to ensure ever fewer competitive seats. American democracy is under strain. It won’t be saved by summits or speeches.
— New York Daily News