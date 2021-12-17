Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The United States has reached a heartbreaking COVID-19 milestone: more than 800,000 American lives have been lost in the pandemic. With the delta variant still wreaking havoc here and the sobering unknowns of the highly infectious omicron variant, forward-thinking action is vital to prevent more hospitalizations and death. A logical, lifesaving step: requiring COVID-19 vaccination for domestic air travel in the U.S.

Doing so wouldn’t just make the airline cabin safer for passengers. It also would help protect the people and destinations that travelers are visiting.

In addition, it would spur the unvaccinated to finally take this conscientious step. In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 40% of respondents reluctant to get the shots said they would be more likely to do so if airlines required vaccination or doing so would further ease travel.

A measure that provides a powerful incentive for vaccine holdouts to act is clearly necessary. A domestic air travel vaccination requirement for all eligible to get the shots neatly fits the bill. With holiday travel approaching, it would likely move the needle quickly on U.S. immunization levels. The time to act is now.

— Minneapolis Star Tribune