Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

We’ve learned a lot after two decades of fighting the war on terror, but some of the most important lessons are not making their way into our basic military training. Our review of Department of Defense procedures tells us that more needs to be done in terms of training service members on post-traumatic stress and other mental health issues that are too often the byproduct of modern conflict.

In our view, the DOD should institute mandatory mental health training for all active-duty and reserve personnel. This is a simple and urgent suggestion that our vets deserve.

The need is enormous. The government recently released data showing that suicide rates among military personnel jumped by 15% last year. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “the trends are not going in the right direction.”

Those trends affect both current and former military. Recent research by the Rand Corp. shows that veterans die by suicide at almost twice the rate of nonveterans. In 2018, the suicide rate among veterans age 18 to 34 was 45.9 per 100,000, almost three times as high as nonveterans in the same age bracket.

And this isn’t just about suicide. According to a separate Rand study, 1 in 5 veterans experienced mental health problems like PTSD, major depression and anxiety.