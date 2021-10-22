Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines say they’re now producing 1.5 billion doses a month and will have made 12 billion doses by the end of the year. In theory, that would be enough to meet the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population. Three things need to happen without further delay.

First, rich-country governments should demand much more information about producers’ plans. That will let them measure their own needs alongside planned supply and enable them to share excess doses more efficiently, instead of at short notice, often too late for shots to be used.

Next, countries that have enough vaccines should speed up their donations and make way for deliveries to go elsewhere. Up to now, the global Covax partnership has fallen short, chiefly because it hasn’t been given the doses it was promised.

Third, rich countries should swiftly provide the $8 billion the WHO says is needed to help poor nations store, deliver and distribute vaccines.

The longer the pandemic goes on, the greater its costs and risks — including for countries that have vaccinated most of their citizens. This is about self-interest as much as benevolence.

